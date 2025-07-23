Saka goal helps Arsenal beat Milan in preseason opener

Arsenal made a winning start to their preseason tour of Asia after Bukayo Saka's 53rd-minute strike earned a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in Singapore.

Substitute Jakub Kiwior delivered a fine cross to the far post where Saka was on hand to bundle the ball home on a sweltering night when the temperature was still 30 degrees Celsius at kick-off with high humidity despite the local evening start time.

In front of a crowd of 22,813 at the Singapore National Stadium -- which can hold 55,000 -- Christian Nørgaard was Arsenal's only summer signing to make the starting line-up but it was Ethan Nwaneri, set to sign a new four-year contract with an option for a fifth, who shone brightest in the first half.

First, the 18-year-old beat Strahinja Pavlovic with a sublime piece of skill before moments later he collected a pass from Norgaard, turning away from Christian Pulisic before unleashing a fierce 20-yard drive which Milan goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano pushed behind for a corner.

There was also some encouraging combination play down Arsenal's right as Ben White and Bukayo Saka linked up regularly but it was Riccardo Calafiori who went closest to opening the scoring on the stroke of half time as his header was cleared off the line by Pavlovic.

Arteta predictably rung the changes at half-time with two more new signings -- Martín Zubimendi and Kepa Arrzabalaga -- introduced alongside Martin Odegaard, Jakub Kiwior, Miles Lewis-Skelly and Leandro Trossard.

After Kiwior and Saka combined to give Arsenal the lead, Arteta took the opportunity to make further alterations with the Gunners' two 15-year-olds -- Max Dowman and Marli Salmon -- both making their senior debuts for the final 25 minutes along with Josh Nichols and Mikel Merino.

After threatening on the counter-attack during the opening period, Milan faded as Arsenal exerted control. Merino almost added a second with a 76th-minute header which Terracciano saved well.

The game was followed by a pre-planned penalty shootout which Milan won 6-5 on sudden death despite Kepa saving three spot-kicks, from Malick Thiaw, Mattia Liberali and Noah Okafor.

Zubimendi, Merino, Dowman, Trossard and Josh Nichols all scored while Odegaard, Nelson, Kiwior and Salmon missed.