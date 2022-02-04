Salah and Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to reach Cup of Nations final

Egypt's players celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 semi-final football match between Cameroon and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 3, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the Egyptian hero, saving from both Harold Moukoudi and James Lea-Siliki in the shoot-out at the Olembe Stadium before Clinton Njie blazed wide with Cameroon's last chance to keep their dream alive.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt are through to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties at the end of a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the Egyptian hero, saving from both Harold Moukoudi and James Lea-Siliki in the shoot-out at the Olembe Stadium before Clinton Njie blazed wide with Cameroon's last chance to keep their dream alive.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.