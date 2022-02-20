Salah 'proud' after scoring 150th Liverpool goal in Norwich win

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 19, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

  • Jurgen Klopp's side were stunned when Milot Rashica's deflected strike put Norwich ahead early in the second half at Anfield

Mohamed Salah said he was proud to score his 150th goal for Liverpool as the Egypt forward helped inspire a 3-1 win against Norwich on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's side were stunned when Milot Rashica's deflected strike put Norwich ahead early in the second half at Anfield.

