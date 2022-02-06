Salah's Egypt and Mane's Senegal ready for Cup of Nations final

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah puts his socks on during a training session at an annex of the Olembe stadium in Yaounde on February 5, 2022 on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Egypt. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The match starts at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon's capital, scene of the tragic crush on January 24 which caused eight deaths and which has marred the tournament.

Record seven-time champions Egypt and a Senegal side who have never lifted the trophy clash in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Yaounde on Sunday as superstar club colleagues Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane go head to head.

