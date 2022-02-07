Salah's Egypt target revenge in World Cup play-off after AFCON defeat

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah walks past the trophy after losing the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen both failed to convert their penalties, meaning Salah did not get the chance to step up before Sadio Mane converted the winning kick for Senegal to give them their first ever AFCON crown.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt are hoping to avenge their Africa Cup of Nations final defeat at the hands of Senegal when the countries meet again in a decisive two-legged World Cup play-off next month.
The Pharaohs fell short of winning a record-extending eighth continental crown as they went down 4-2 in the shoot-out in Yaounde after Sunday's final finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.