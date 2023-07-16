Samba frenzy at Lugogo, Kitende

The current Big Three, sorry Express and URA, are practically living Sir Isaac Newton's Third Law of Motion.

Newton’s third law states that for every action in nature there is an equal and opposite reaction.

National champions Vipers SC, runners-up KCCA, and to a certain extent - third place finishers SC Villa, are doing their best to live by the law.

Drawing first blood

It started with Villa replacing Jackson Magera with Serbian coach Dusan Stojanovic in June.

Interestingly, as Magera - who eventually rejoined the KCCA coaching set-up - was leaving the Blues, the Lugogo side’s former head coach Morley Byekwaso was signing on at Villa as Stojanovic’s assistant.

Meanwhile, with Jackson Mayanja failing to prove his credentials during his interim stint at Lugogo, KCCA responded to Villa’s new international coach acquisition by unveiling a Portuguese, Sérgio Daniel Moniz Traguil, who arrived with two of his staff.

Unease, then Samba

All this was creating unease at St Mary’s Kitende, where Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa was faced with a problem of a historic league and cup double winning coach in Alex Isabirye that he hardly believed matched developments at Villa and KCCA.

First response was Vipers unleashing their first ever Brazilian player in 33-year-old striker Giancarlo Lopez Rodriguez, followed shortly by Congolese Raoul Lukusa Kayembe - moves that Isabirye later admitted were without his blessings.

It was only a matter of time as we ushered in July! Days after picking his UPL Coach of the Year award, Isabirye was summoned before Vipers disciplinary committee to explain his absence from work.

Isabirye’s response was epic! A resignation - totally going against Mulindwa’s rule book.

But Mulindwa and Vipers continued their Brazilian frenzy, adding gangly defensive midfielder Luiz Otavio Santos de Araujo alias Tinga (1.73m) on a two-year deal.

According to Vipers media officer, Abdu Wasike the club will unveil their new coach this week. It will be a shock of immense proportions if that coach is not foreign.

KCCA go Brazil, too

But before all that, KCCA refuse to be drawn out by noise in Kitende, the Lugogo club ensuring Traguil’s first signing is as spectacular as their Portuguese’s fashion sense.

KCCA videographers outdid themselves in the 59 seconds video that unveiled Joao Gabriel Esteves Cardoso on Saturday, the 21-year-old forward becoming the first Brazilian to play at Lugogo. He signed a two-year-deal.

“I’m excited to experience African culture and to play in front of the passionate fans,” said Cardoso.

“I want to help KCCA FC win the league title and help them reach the next level.”

Another short clip introduced another KCCA new signing 24 hours later, with 27-year-old Angolan centre back Aires Emilson Gonzaga - signed on for two years - continuing the Portuguese connection.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and I want to make a positive impact on the Ugandan football scene,” said the Angolan, “I believe that I can help to raise the level of football in the country.”

What is clear is that the above duo are Traguil’s signings given the close cultural connection between Portugal, Brazil and Angola.