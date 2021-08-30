Same old Villa!

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Last Saturday was supposed to be the Decision Day for SC Villa, a day to usher in new leadership with their first ever president under their community ownership model.

Indeed, there was a decision, but one hardly desired – depending on where you fall in the club’s political divide. Candidates Medard Ssegona and Dennis Mbidde, Villa Electoral Commission (VEC) boss Robert Kiggundu, the Board of Trustees, and members will have to wait for court guidance on the way forward.

This was after Hight Court in Kampala issued an interim order late Friday stopping the election.

The complaint against Villa Trustees was filed by Brenda Kawuma, a member of Mbidde’s executive committee.

“We have been served with a court order stopping the elections. We hereby direct you to stop the elections forthwith,” Villa Board of Trustees chairman Gerald Ssendawula addressed Kiggundu in a letter.

Call for fair process

Kiggundu had opened the polls at Speke Hotel (for in-person voting) and online despite the court order, arguing that he had not been served. Omar Mandela personally delivered the letter at the hotel.

That, there, is one of the issues Mbidde’s camp and other dissenting Villa Members such us lawyer Edgar Agaba and former president Ben Misagga have been asking to be addressed.

In the run-up to the election, Mbidde’s camp decried online registration interference. They claimed club CEO Shawn Mubiru was deliberately jamming online registration to frustrate their voters.

They also argued that the process was rigged since Mubiru had pushed the narrative that Ssegona was chosen by Trustees in an audio that this paper has in possession.

That Mubiru was also on the electoral committee hardly helped matters.

Mbidde petitioned, asking that Mubiru be removed from VEC. His wish was granted days to the planned polls.

“We only want a transparent process,” Mbidde told Daily Monitor yesterday, “if they claim they have the support, why not allow a fair process?”

Sseggona asked his supporters to remain calm and wait for the next course of action. “Member democracy is integral in all community clubs. We’ll follow the available rules and laws,” said Sseggona, also the Busiro East MP.

Poll credibility

Indeed, going by the last minute digital fixes or lack of, it is fair to say VEC was not ready for the online poll. The VEC chairman, together with Sseggona, were still rallying members who had not received the online voter link on their emails a day before to instead go to Speke Hotel and cast their ballot in person.

That means that if you were outside Kampala or out of the country, you would be disenfranchised.

There were also questions of a full register of voters not being availed to members for verification.

This is the second successive process being stopped in its tracks. In 2018, a planned election never even kicked off, after Fufa threatened Villa with sanctions if they went ahead with the process against ‘Fifa laws.’

