Sancho claims he has become Man Utd 'scapegoat'

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho claimed on Sunday he has been "a scapegoat for a long time" as he hit back at coach Erik ten Hag's claim he had been dropped because of poor training performances.

The 23-year-old did not travel to London for Sunday's Premier League match which saw United lose 3-1 to Arsenal.

"Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him," said United boss Ten Hag after the game.

"You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected."

However, Sancho hit back later Sunday.

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week," he wrote on social media.

"I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!

"I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"