Sancho starting to show best form for Man Utd, says Rangnick

Rangnick said he was excited by Sancho's return to form

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The England forward, who did not score a goal until November, has been a regular starter under Rangnick, who took over the reins at Old Trafford after Solskjaer was sacked in the same month

Jadon Sancho is starting to show his true talent following a slow start to life as a Manchester United player, says interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

