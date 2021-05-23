Sand Cranes dare holders Senegal in opener

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Thrown in at the deep end, the Uganda national beach soccer team - Sand Cranes - must fight to stay afloat against Senegal’s Lions of Teranga.

Today’s opponents Senegal are not only hosts but also the record Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Beach Soccer winners with five titles, three more than the next-best team, Nigeria.

With would-be Group A opponents DR Congo putting up a no-show, debutants Uganda start with the toughest game of all after the fixtures were rejigged.

The reigning champions remain the odds-on favourites to progress from Group A and are equally dreaded in Group B that has Egypt, Seychelles, Morocco and Mozambique.

Team of pedigree

Senegal have made the World Cup quarterfinals on four occasions. They are renowned for their physicality, high octane and pressing game that will test the Ugandans.

Call them the biblical Goliath, many expect Tanzania and Uganda to jostle for the bridesmaid’s role as the proverbial David. Finishing among the top two puts either within a shot at qualifying for the World Cup in Russia come August.

Whereas Sand Cranes coach Salim Muwonge promised a splendid display against Senegal, his major emphasis will be on trouncing the Taifa Stars in the three-team group.

The East African rivalry takes centre stage tomorrow.

“We have played Tanzania many times and we know their players inside out. We are facing at a neutral venue which gives us equal chances,” Muwonge said.

His Tanzanian counterpart Boniface Pawasa showed more respect to Senegal than Uganda.

“We will do our best to reach the semi-final. If there is a team that could pose a threat in this tournament, it would definitely be Senegal. They are one of the strongest teams on the continent, if not the best,” he said.

SAND CRANES TEAM

PROBABLE STARTING V

Goalkeeper/Captain: Meddie Kibirige

Suleiman Ochero

Paul Lule

Davis Kasujja

Emmanuel Wasswa

BEACH SOCCER AFCON

Dates: May 23-29

Venue: Saly City, Senegal

GROUPS

A: Uganda, Senegal, Tanzania, B: Mozambique, Egypt, Morocco, Seychelles

Sand Cranes Group Fixtures

TODAY: Senegal vs. Uganda

MONDAY: Tanzania vs. Uganda

TUESDAY: Senegal vs. Tanzania

FINALS: May 29

