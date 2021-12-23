Sand Cranes’ semis show papers over tough lessons

Man Marking. Sand Cranes defender Rica Byaruhanga (R) in action against hosts Senegal at the Saly Beach Soccer Stadium, located 80km from the city centre Dakar. PHOTO | JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Denis Bbosa

  • As witnessed with the performance of the Sand Cranes in Afcon, Uganda is now head and shoulders above the rest in East Africa, and UBSA intends to build on that henceforth.

The maiden Beach Soccer Afcon tourney was upon us at the most uncertain and torrid time. The nation was torn between celebrating the historic feat and fretting for the near non-existent preps amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

