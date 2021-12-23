Sand Cranes’ semis show papers over tough lessons

The maiden Beach Soccer Afcon tourney was upon us at the most uncertain and torrid time. The nation was torn between celebrating the historic feat and fretting for the near non-existent preps amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, the Sand Cranes had Lady Luck to thank for qualifying without breaking much sweat after would-be opponents Ghana withdrew.

A month to the May event in Dakar, all that the beach soccer national team could show was a hastily arranged one-week gala at Fufa Technical Center-Njeru.

Nonetheless, Sand Cranes coach Salim Muwonge assembled a decent outfit that punched above their weight in West Africa - with Uganda falling to Mozambique at the semifinal stage.

If anything, the splendid display in Senegal left Sand Cranes player Emma Wasswa listed among the best 100 players in the world. On the downside, most Sand Cranes players have since joined the Uganda Premier League (UPL) and have since been barred from playing beach soccer again. Beach Soccer will now have to forge a new life minus John Revita, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ben Ochen, Allan Kayiwa and Kibirige among others.

League uncertainty

Even before the pandemic set in, the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) was already grappling with membership woes. This year has seen the saddening folding of two-time champions Isabeti over what founder Issa Assimwe described as being maligned by UBSA after he intended to vie for top leadership. UBSA boss Deo Mutabazi says Isabeti ouster was due to non-compliance to the rules.

St Lawrence University (SLAU) that emerged winners have established a dominion over others after raiding defunct Isabeti for their star players like Kibirige and Byaruhanga.

According to SLAU coach Davis Nono, they have recruited more stars as the new league season kicked off in December. “Even when UBSA is yet to give us our Shs5m prize money, we have invested in our team hoping to defend the title,” Nono said.

Beach mess

The overflowing Lake Victoria waters mercilessly washed away the sand beaches in Entebbe leaving the game to seek refuge at Mutoola Beach in Mukono.

There was relief when Fufa had constructed a standard sand pitch in Njeru but majority of the clubs rejected it over the expensive travel costs to Njeru.

“Beach soccer is spreading wings to the other regions. We have started with Kitara Region with a capacity building program where we trained over 50 persons in refereeing and coaching. Despite the difficulties, UBSA has been able to progressively develop the sport,” Mutabazi revealed.

Hope in adversity

As witnessed with the performance of the Sand Cranes in Afcon, Uganda is now head and shoulders above the rest in East Africa, and UBSA intends to build on that henceforth.

In the 12 years of beach soccer in Uganda, the most memorable moment remains the three years that Pepsi sponsored the game.

And until Fufa and UBSA manage to lure corporate sponsors and fans back in droves, the snail pace growth threatens to persist.

AFCON SHOW

Display in Senegal

Group stage: Senegal 5-1 Uganda

Uganda 4-3 Tanzania

Semifinal Uganda 3-6 Mozambique