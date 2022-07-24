Sand Cranes unwavering

There are notable beach soccer household names missing on the Sand Cranes team as they take on Comoros in the Beach Soccer Afcon qualifying epic tie this afternoon at the Stade de Plan’ete Plage - Moloni.

Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal), Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University), Rica Byaruhanga and Suleiman Ochero (both St Lawrence University) are not part of the 15 national team soldiers that coach Salim Muwonge travelled with on Friday aboard Kenya Airways to kick-start a solemn qualifying bid.

Muwonge has instead vested his faith in rookies Ashraf Apuuli (Mutoola Beach), Joshua Lubwama (St. Lawrence University) and Shaka Ssozi (Jinja Lions) as he seeks to alter the core team that made the semifinals of the Falcon finals on their maiden appearance in May last year in Senegal.

Still, Muwonge will have the valuable experience of Meddie Kibirige, Paul Lule, Jonathan Kikonyogo and Ismail Kawawulo who featured in the opening 5-1 mauling by eventual champions Senegal in the opening game on May 25,2022.

Bring on Comoros

After two intense weeks of training and ironing out all the nitty gritty, Muwonge feels ready for the challenge.

“We have had good training for this game and we expect to get positive results away. The players are in the right mood mentally and physically,” Muwonge pledged.

The return leg will be held at Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru in a fortnight with a place at the Mozambique final showpiece in October at stake.

Sand Cranes 15-man squad in Comoros

Goalkeepers:

Samson Kirya,

Meddie Kibirige

Defenders:

Hassan Ali Luboyera

Paul Lule

Jonathan Kikonyogo

Allan Katwe

Ashraf Apuuli

Forwards:

Isma Kawawulo

Baker Lukoya

Ambrose Kigozi

Joshua Lubwama

Shaka Ssozi

Nicholas Mwere

Godfrey Lwesibawa