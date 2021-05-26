Sand Cranes work cut out at Nations Cup

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The national beach soccer team – Sand Cranes – have won over a few souls with their spirited show at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations Beach Soccer tournament in Senegal.

Few envisaged the debutants losing ‘honourably’ – 5-1- against the record winners and hosts in the opening match on Sunday. The Sand Cranes would follow it up with a hard fought 4-3 win over East African neighbours Tanzania on Monday to stand at the cusp of progressing to the semifinals – on the first time of asking. Uganda were rooting against a Tanzania win over Senegal last evening that would automatically guarantee them progress to the semifinals – and closer to the World Cup dream (best two sides represent Africa in Russia this August). “The players were a little bit fatigued following the Senegal defeat. We addressed the weaknesses and came out bravely against Tanzania. We are now dreaming of the semis,” said Sand Cranes deputy coach Bashir Mutyaba.

More to do

That said, the two matches exposed pertinent flaws that should be fixed if the team is to sail further.

In the defeat to Senegal, Sand Cranes exuded stage fright, limited telepathy and vulnerability to long range efforts. Against Tanzania, Uganda were pegged back every time they took the lead. Ismail Kawawulo and Emma Wasswa who scored against Tanzania provided hope but Mutyaba and his boss Salim Muwonge must be concerned that goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige has conceded eight goals in two matches.

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com