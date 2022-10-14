SC Villa, Express battle for early Wankulukuku bragging rights

The thought of SC Villa and Express sharing a home ground was once unthinkable particularly in the 1990's when the two teams dominated local football.

The two teams however meet in the Startimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) this evening at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku with Villa as hosts after shifting during the off-season.

Consequently there have been fears this could lead to fans' clashes when the two teams meet.

The new tenants Villa have been more vocal in the lead up to the game offering assurances about security at the game.

Led by club vice president in charge of fans mobilization Ben Misagga, the club also carried out a cleaning exercise around Natete market.

Having been dogged by financial difficulties in recent seasons, both teams go into today’s encounter relatively stable.

Villa led by the Omar Mandela adminsitration and Express buoyed by the recent acquisition of sponsors Betsure.

On the pitch the two teams are separated by goal difference after collecting four points from the opening two games.

Villa have largely been solid at the back and are yet to concede after the 2-0 win against Gaddafi was followed by a goalless draw with Onduparaka.

Coach Nelson Magera could call on defender Kenneth Semakula for the first time this season with the defender returning to training this week.

He is expected to partner captain Gift Fred who has impressed so far this season and allow Ivan Sserubiri to play further in midfield.

“The team has changed this season in that there is no longer a huge age difference in the squad. That has increased our unity and helped us make a good start to the season,” Fred told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Three of the past four meetings have ended in goalless draws although Express won the last meeting 2-1 when Villa hosted in Njeru.

Another close encounter is anticipated by Express coach James Odoch who expects his players to match with the occasion.

“This is traditionally a big game and being at Wankulukuku we are treating this as a home game,” stated Odoch who featured for both sides during his playing career.

“I expect the players to show hunger because this is a game that traditionally means a lot to the fans,” he added.

Allan Kayiwa so far appears like the player who the team will look up to having also helped secure a 1-0 win over URA with a beautifully curled freekick.





SUPL Today

SC Villa Vs Express FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00 pm), Live on FUFA TV.