SC Villa exude nerves of steel to take charge of title race

SC Villa ended six years of hurt against URA, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes for a 2-1 victory at Wankulukuku on Tuesday in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The result could have a significance stretching generations as it put the record champions within a stone's throw of lifting their first league title in exactly two decades.

Villa moved to 54 points at the top. If they beat Nec on Saturday at Lugogo, it will not matter what the other contenders – Kitara, Bul and Vipers – do on the final day.

Vipers, 2-1 winners at Busoga United, are second on 53, level with Bul who drew goalless at Mbarara City. Bul will feel like the biggest losers – the title was in their hands on the penultimate day.

Kitara are now not just rank outsiders but a team in need of a miracle of gigantic proportions after a 1-0 loss at Solitolo Bright Stars left the Royals fourth on 51 points.

For now, Villa’ only enemy is themselves in a season where they have looked every inch worthy of adding to their 16 titles, most of which two generations may not relate with.

SC Villa were ecstatic after beating URA for the first time in six years. Photo | Eddie Chicco

Coach Dusan Stojanovic's Villa have literally ticked all boxes required by any league title challenger, save for the eternal cry of wastefulness.

Seven goals

When push came to shove, Villa ironed the goal-scoring dilemma to score seven goals in the last three games, punctuated by a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Wakiso Giants last week.

The Jogoos were not ready to entertain another last-day humiliation by URA. Last season, the Tax Collectors’ 1-0 win here punched Villa in the mouth to hand a second successive title to Vipers.

The hosts showed intent from the opening whistle but missed clear chances by Patrick Kakande, Ronald Ssekiganda and Hakim Kiwanuka.

Even when they conceded in the 80th minute when Bruno Bunyaga finished off Saidi Kyeyune's pass, the blue wave did not subside.

Four minutes later, attacking midfielder Umar Lutalo, who had been off-colour, hit a belter that caught URA goalkeeper Dennis Otim cold.

Villa are getting used to coming from disadvantaged positions at this rate and it wasn't surprising when skipper Kenneth Ssemakula loaded a ferocious shot in the 88th minute to earn the three points.

"I took the responsibility as the captain to drag the team to victory and I believe we can attain the same against Nec if we all fight to death," Ssemakula told the Monitor.

Kitara forward Paul Mucureezi squats in disappointment after the full-time whistle in a 1-0 loss to Bright Stars. Photo | John Batanudde

In a show of respect, Stojanovic embraced Ssemakula, a versatile cog in his resolute side, as they brace for an epic finish.

Fix it

If that was tense, there was as much drama for the Venoms who waited for more than half an hour to celebrate their victory at Njeru due to a delayed kickoff in the Bul game at Kakyeka.

The six matches were scheduled for a 4pm start but the fixture in Mbarara was delayed for 40 minutes as the groundsmen worked to repair a goal post that had collapsed during warm-up.

If that was a bad omen for the Jinja side, then they should have picked a warning after their former midfielder Yunus Sibira fired wide from inside.

Gerald Ogweti got Bul's best chance. He shot directly at the goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi.

While Bul were fluffing theirs, Vipers had the last laugh in Njeru with the 2-1 win thanks to Milton Karisa and Abdul Nsereko’s goals in either half.

Allan Okello weaved his way through to lay Karisa for the opener in the 22nd minute.

Emmanuel Ajo drew level ten minutes after the breather but the defending champions responded in a minute through Kitende graduate Abdul Nsereko to pile pressure on Bul.

Second best

At Kavumba, Kitara saw their title chances go up in smoke after suffering a 1-0 loss. The loss coupled with results elsewhere means they will solely rely on results elsewhere on the final day of the season.

The Bunyoro side, whose fans have been the biggest addition to the league this season, were second best for large periods before conceding in first-half stoppage time.

On-form forward Shafik Kakande got the game's only goal emphatically side-footing home after a ball from Noordin Bunjo rolled into his path.

To cap an off-day for the Royals, substitute Kabon Livin lifted the ball over the bar from three yards when directing an effort from Brian Ahebwa as Kitara piled on the pressure late on.

The result continued Bright Stars' party spoilers’ role in the title race with Vipers, SC Villa, KCCA and Nec all dropping points at Kavumba in the last two months.

The win lifts Bright Stars to ninth position with 35 points.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

SC Villa 2-1 URA

Busoga United 1-2 Vipers

Bright Stars 1-0 Kitara

Mbarara 0-0 Bul

UPDF 2-1 Maroons