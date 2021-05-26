SC Villa finally find remedy for Venoms

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

A determined Sports Club Villa side wasn’t going to take a third thumping by Vipers lying down.

This was not the pathetic Jogoos that shipped in six goals in the two StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) matches.

This was Edward Kaziba’s resolute blue army ready to match the highly fancied home side pound for pound.

After 79 minutes of hard labour SC Villa conceded a sloppy goal against run of play.

Down on the left side, Vipers fullback Aziz Kayondo made a cut back pass for midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga, who intelligently fed Lawrence Tezikya to head past an impressive Martin Ssenkooto in the Jogoos net.

Ssenkooto thrice kept the scoreline within Villa’s reach saving from Karim Watambala, Caeser Manzoki and Yunus Ssentamu.

On 90 minutes when the frantic Vipers fans were bracing for victory at St Mary’s Stadium - Kitende, Villa striker Francis Olaki dug to the right wing before delivering a telling cross that midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda nodded home after out-jumping the entire home defence.

At 1-1, Villa can afford to dream when the two teams meet again in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinal return leg at Bombo Barracks.

The disparity in the league standings - Vipers second and Villa seventh - didn’t manifest as the visitors had all the answers for the questions posed.

KCCA worried of Eagles

Like SC Villa, the Uganda Cup remains the only silverware route for KCCA that is placed fourth on the league log.

“Express has been in better form especially at home but we want to go there and get a good result,” said KCCA interim coach Morley Byekwaso.

“We know things are not going to be easy but we shall try. Once we lose at Wankulukuku, it will be hard to catch up at Lugogo in the return leg.”

The league and Cup double is still within sight for Express, who like KCCA are joint Uganda Cup winners with 10 trophies apiece.

Tale of hard work

“The journey so far has been nothing short of hard work, self belief and having right mental attitude,” Express defender Murushid Juuko told the club webiste. “We are definitely going to give it a shot in both competitions we are in.”

Elsewhere, Bul overcame Kigezi Home Boys 4-2 on aggregate in the delayed round of 16 tie to set up a quarterfinal date with holders Proline on Friday.

Mubiru to unveil new Cranes

Interim Uganda Cranes coach with this afternoon read out the new look squad to face South Africa in a friendly match early next month in Kampala.

With skipper and first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango and midfielders Hassan Wasswa and Mike Azira having hanged their boots, the team is expected to be laden with many youngsters.

