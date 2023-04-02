SC Villa force their way into title conversation

Saturday presented a sight rarely seen in the Startimes Uganda Premier League at least over the past five years involving SC Villa.

The sight of Villa fans eagerly anticipating a result of a rival club with a few clad in the club's jerseys even making it to Lugogo as KCCA dropped two points following a 1-1 draw with Maroons.

They left the Phillip Omondi Stadium smiling alongside the vocal Maroons support who had just witnessed a worthy point earned against KCCA.

The result ensured Villa will start match-day 21 as table leaders for the first time this season and are now being mentioned in the title conversation with nine rounds left.

This is after the Jogoos racked up their fourth sucessive win in the league with Frank 'Muna' Kalule's late goal giving them a 1-0 win over Busoga to extend their unbeaten run to five second round games.

Most importantly Villa are now on a run of nine games without defeat winning seven of those to move to 37 points after 19 games.

The tally is one point ahead of KCCA who have played two games less while Vipers can also gain a five-point advantage over Villa should they win all their four games in hand after their Caf Champions League distraction came to an end.

The Jogoos faithful won't mind that especially with KCCA not entirely convincing with their display as seen again on Saturday.

And while they put Maroons under pressure for large periods after the in-form Rogers Mato had cancelled out Fred Amaku's early opener, they lacked the cutting edge against an organised Maroons side.

Villa have on the other hand are riding on defensive solidity to push their season with Friday's win over Busoga the seventh time they are recording a 1-0 win in 19 league games this season.

The defensive backline led by Gift Fred has also seen them keep 11 clean sheets in that sequence after conjuring up just 18 goals, an average of less than a goal.

The approach of head coach Jackson Magera focussing on the next game and steering away from any title talk is starting to bear fruit.

He has sometimes had to play an inexperienced side with some senior players away with Friday's match winner Kalule, Rogers Kiwanuka, Tabu Oryem and Edward all getting valuable playing time this season.

This is after lengthy absences of players such as Travis Mutyaba, Kenneth Semakula, Ivan Sserubiri and Ivan Bogere for various reasons.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Express 4-1 Onduparaka

Busoga United 0-1 SC Villa

Wakiso Giants 0-1 UPDF

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-2 URA