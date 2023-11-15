SC Villa, former supremo Misagga on collision course over Shs300m debt

Former SC Villa president Ben Misagga is calling for an amicable resolution with the club's current leadership, headed by Omar Ahmed Mandela, regarding a Shs 300 million investment made before his tenure nine years ago.

Misagga, who led the club for four years until 2018, is seeking payment for the investment made through his company, Lusaka Commodities, before he became club president.

At the time, the then Villa leadership under Salongo Salim Semmanda was heavily in debt until Misagga came to the rescue.

The contract, signed on July 22, 2014, outlined the terms of the investment agreement between Misagga’s Lusaka Commodities and the club.

According to the agreement, Lusaka Commodities was entitled to recover its investment, along with profits, through a structured plan. Specifically, 50% of the club's income would be allocated to repaying the investment, and the company would receive 50% of any profits generated from the investment. The contract also stipulated that disputes would be referred to an arbitrator for resolution.

Records further indicate that during Semmanda's leadership, the funds were utilized to settle club debts and clear rent arrears for the Villa Park ground in Nsambya.

Weeks later, Misagga became Villa president but refrained from deducting payments to avoid further financial strain on the club.

Instead, to save the interest and equity of Lusaka Commodities, he incorporated the company as a shareholder in Villa hoping that with time, the club may get funds to clear the debt.

However, Fufa fought the arrangement and by the time Misagga left the club in 2018, the company had not paid a coin.

Recently, SC Villa received a reported shs7.5 billion in compensation from the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) following the club's eviction from its Nsambya Villa Park home ground.

In light of these developments, Misagga is appealing to the current Villa leadership to fulfill the commitment made with the then leadership of Semmanda.

When contacted, Isaac Walukagga, a member of the SC Villa legal committee while admitting the club received compensation did not divulge details of the amount.

He also acknowledged receipt of the demand notice and asked Misagga and his to produce more details.

“There are a number of intricate issues but the most important thing is we are still verifying and I am responding to his demand notice asking for better particulars especially documentation in relation to the borrowing,” Walukagga explained.