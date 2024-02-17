SC Villa, Hippos jostle for Kakande's red hot craft

Without lively protagonist Patrick Kakande, SC Villa are literally like a machine gun without bullets.

As they prepared to take on Buganda regional side Synergy FC at the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32 on Sunday at Wankulukuku, the Jogoos aren't certain whether their talisman would be temporarily freed from the Hippos (U-20) camp in Kisaasi to bail them out.

Interestingly, Villa assistant coach Morley Byekwaso is in charge of the Hippos team that have gone in camp to prepare for the All Africa Games that commence on March 7, and holds the key to Kakande's chances to play for the Jogoos on Sunday.

Uganda is pooled in Group B alongside Nigeria, South Sudan, Senegal and Tunisia for the All Africa Games

"At the moment I'm in the Hippos camp and focused on that. I will wait for the green light to go play for Villa if a chance comes by, " Kakande revealed on Thursday night.

His well-punctuated six goals in the league and a couple of assists have dragged Villa to fifth in the league table and brewed hope that a similar stellar performance in the knockout tourney would bring the Jogoos a tenth Uganda Cup trophy.

"I believe Villa can make past Synergy but I would have loved to be part of the team to do that, " the deft dribbler told Sunday Monitor.

In Kakande and midfielder Umar Lutalo's possible absence, Villa coach Dusan Stojanovic will turn to forwards Hakim Kiwanuka and Charles Lwanga for redemption.

Potential banana skin

Their opponents Synergy are one of the five teams from Buganda Region that qualified for the round of 64 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

They walloped debutants Entebbe Pride 3-0 to progress to book a date with StarTimes Uganda Premier League side

Mbarara City FC who they shockingly ousted at the round of 64 to make it here.

Back in May 2018, Synergy then under Brian Ssenyondo (now at Kitara), rattled the Ugandan football circles by cruising to the Stanbic Uganda Cup semis before being halted by eventual winners KCCA.

Uganda Cup Round of 32

Sunday, 4pm

SC Villa vs. Synergy, Wankulukuku Stadium

Express vs. Rwenzori Lions, TBC

Kyambura Rasters vs. Bul, Kyambura Play Grd-Rubirizi

Blacks Power vs. Bright Stars, Akiibua Stadium-Lira