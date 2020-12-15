SC Villa, KCCA in early showdown

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

It is too early to talk titles and deciders three matches into the season. But no doubt KCCA enter today’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League heavyweight bout against cross-town rivals SC Villa with almost everything ticking for them.

Three games, as many wins, 12 goals scored and table leadership versus four points, one win, and half of KCCA’s goals scored. That’s the match!

The two traditional rivals clash at Bombo Military Stadium with manager Mike Mutebi’s KCCA looking to peel away and coach Edward Kaziba’s Villa wanting to bounce back from the 2-1 weekend defeat to URA.

KCCA have won four of the last seven meetings between the two, including the most recent 4-2, 4-1 and 3-2 victories.

‘Recovered well’

Villa’s last triumphs came in the 2017/18 season when the Jogoos completed a double over their rivals 2-1 and 1-0.

“It would be nice to repeat that, of course,” Kaziba, who is into his second season at the club, told Daily Monitor after yesterday’s training.

“Recovery has been a problem with many games in a short period, and it showed against URA, in which I think a draw would have been fair.

“But now we’ve recovered well and the boys are ready for the challenge against KCCA. Last season KCCA won their home match but we didn’t have the chance to host them because of Covid.

“They had the advantage of the artificial turf, too. This time we are hosting them on grass. We shall go for it.”

Two of Villa’s six goals so far have come from the penalty spot, left back Derrick Ndahiro dispatching both.

Kaziba will hope for more from Fred Agandu, Geoffrey Goffin Oyirwoth, Isaac Ogwang and Emmanuel Wasswa against a polished KCCA midfield and attacking line.

“We need the points. We have lost to URA. Now we face KCCA and Express thereafter. This is a very important match for us.”

Kaziba has no new injury concerns and welcomes back midfielder Derrick Muhindo from suspension.

KCCA have no other intentions but press on for perfection, but he knows the 16-times record champions will provide a sterner challenge than Onduparaka, for example.

“They (Villa) are confident,” Mutebi told the media yesterday. “It’s going to be a hard match, and especially that we are playing away.”

Mutebi will be without Moses Aliro, who was walked off injured during the 2-0 victory over Mbarara, so will Juma Balinya.

Midfielders Gift Ali and Julius Poloto, defender John Revita and striker Sadat Anaku remain out. But a Peter Magambo-manned defence, Ashiraf Mugume and Kezironi Kizito midfield, with Herbert Achai and Hassan Musana and Denis Guma and Samson Kigozi manning the flanks should concern Villa.

Stopping the leagues top scorers with five goals apiece – Brian Aheebwa and Sam Ssenyonjo – should have been part of coach Kaziba and his back men Gavin Kizito, Ndahiro and company’s match day preparations.

Uganda Premier League

TODAY | 4pm

SC Villa vs. KCCA, LIVE/ TV

Soltilo B.S vs. Myda

Bul vs. URA

Onduparaka vs. Wakiso Giants

Police vs. Busoga United

WEDNESDAY | 4pm

Mbarara City vs. Express, LIVE/ TV

Kyetume vs. UPDF

Vipers vs. Kitara

Recent past meetings

March 2, 2019: KCCA 4-2 SC Villa

Nov. 29, 2019: KCCA 4-1 SC Villa

Nov. 6, 2018: SC Villa 2-3 KCCA

Feb. 15, 2018: KCCA 0-1 SC Villa

Oct. 28, 2017: SC Villa 2-1 KCCA

April 22, 2017: SC Villa 1 -1 KCCA

Nov. 1, 2016: KCCA 3-1 SC Villa



