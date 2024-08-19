SC Villa lament poor home display, vow redemption

SC Villa faced a harsh reality as their two pivotal players—Patrick Kakande and Ronald Ssekiganda—were uncharacteristically off-color, offering little to stave off a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Ethiopian giants CBE at a near-empty Namboole Stadium on Saturday.

In a lacklustre performance that left fans and neutrals questioning the commitment and form of their star duo, the Jogoos’ continental ambitions were dealt a severe blow.

Kakande, the reigning league MVP and typically the creative engine of the team, was a shadow of his usual self.

He struggled to find his rhythm, failing to craft any meaningful chances and squandering three clear opportunities to score.

His inability to influence the game left Villa’s attack blunt and predictable and also exposed their limited squad depth.

Meanwhile, midfield enforcer Ssekiganda, known for his tenacity and ball-winning prowess, appeared out of sorts.

He frequently lost possession and looked jaded, visibly out of steam by the end of the first half.

This left the team’s core alarmingly vulnerable, as CBE, well-drilled and cohesive, pressed like a unit and showcased telepathic understanding on the field.

Making Amends

In a show of humility, both players acknowledged their dismal performances, expressing regret for letting the team and fans down.

SC Villa forward Kakande is tackled by CBE's Suleman Hamid.

They literally asked for forgiveness, fully aware of the high expectations placed upon them.

Determined to make amends, they pledged to up their game in the must-win Caf Champions League return fixture on Saturday, vowing to leave everything on the pitch as they seek redemption against CBE.

Reflecting on his subpar display, the usually media-shy Kakande admitted, “I let the team down on Saturday. It just wasn’t my day.

" We’ve learned a lot about how CBE operates, and I promise the fans that I will be sharper and more focused in the return game. Expect a much better performance from me because we know what we’re up against now.”

Almost re-echoing Kakande’s sentiment, Ssekiganda revealed, “Today wasn’t my best, and I owe it to the team and the supporters to do better. CBE played better together as a unit and exposed where we went wrong. In the return leg, I believe I will be physically in better shape than I was.”

Under scrutiny

However, the players’ poor show aside, Villa’s problems run deeper.

Poor preparations, a pitiable transfer window that failed to bolster key areas, and coach Morley Byekwaso’s tactical ineptness all came back to haunt them at this crucial moment.

The cracks in the Jogoos’ armor were glaringly evident as the team struggled to keep pace with their well-drilled opponents, raising serious questions about the club’s readiness for continental competition.

To make matters worse, CBE’s dominant display suggests they are more than capable of devouring SC Villa again if swift changes aren’t made.

Without improved teamwork, a solid tactical plan, and greater cohesion, the return leg could easily mirror the first.

As the old adage goes, forewarned is forearmed, and the league kings must take heed if they hope to overturn the deficit and keep their continental dreams alive.

Caf Champions League

First Preliminary Round

First leg result

SC Villa 1-2 CBE (Ethiopia)

Second leg - Saturday