SC Villa make strides amid farce, moans

SC Villa are primed to begin the 2021/22 season with a new president and functional secretariat after their inaugural Congress passed statutes at the weekend.

The club has been running under interim management of chairman William Nkemba since Ben Misagga’s term ended in 2018. After changing from SC Villa Jogoo to the original Villa following transition to community ownership, the Blue faithful will hope the new direction goes beyond posturing.

Club elections will be held on August 28, with the president and vice parting with at least Shs20m annual subscription.

The Congress also resolved “to create the Villa Team Fund responsible for raising funds from individuals and organisations to clear arrears, future team salaries and signing fees for new players.”

The committee will be headed by CEO Shawn Mubiru and three members of the Congress, with the supreme body also passing a Shs100m budget for eight new players.

Who was responsible for what?

The scientific Congress in Kampala, where 32 of the 42 subscribed Congressmen attended online, according to Mubiru, however did not come without the same ills that have bogged down Villa for some time.

While Fufa president Moses Magogo is a proud Jogoo, his far-reaching hand could have overstretched its welcome and exposed the club’s lack of spine. Magogo assumed Zoom hosting rights of the Congress – from Morocco where he was on Caf duty.

From those in attendance, the Fufa president – who Villa are keen to point out that he did whatever roles he did as the club fan

and not FA head - presented opening remarks. Then Nkemba took over, saying he was the co-host with Magogo.

However, he had only taken over as Congress chair, with Magogo retaining the Zoom controls – including the rights to mute and unmute speakers, as well as deciding who entered the Zoom meeting or not.

A number of journalists that received invitational links were denied entry on several attempts, including this writer.

Asked in what capacity Magogo retained the Villa Congress Zoom controls, Mubiru wasn’t so enthusiastic about dwelling on it.

“I don’t want us to reduce the entire Congress to such,” he said, “we need to focus on positive things that happened.”

He later apologised for the mishap of some journalists not being let into the meeting, although he he could not explain why.

A source among the event organisers said they let Magogo handle controls just “in case of internet glitches.”

Statutes and the Congress

There were some questions in the passed statutes, however – sent to members the night before the Congress, leaving no sufficient time to digest them before passing.

Edgar Agaba, one of those with ambitions of being Villa president, contested the passing of the statutes saying they needed to go back to the fans first, while Ben Misagga was against an article in the statutes that threatened his presence in the Congress.

“No person will be a member of the Club Congress if he is already an official or an employee at another football club registered by Fufa,” reads part of the article in the statute.

Misagga, who has stakes in Nyamityobora, said “Magogo put in this clause to target me,” adding that he had not been given time to decide where to belong.

“That’s why they were in a hurry to pass the statutes,” he said.

However, the statutes allow Misagga time to still make his decision “if found to be an employee, or owner of another ‘male’ football club registered by Fufa” whereupon he would have to diassociate from the other club within 14 days.

Interestingly, Magogo himself owns Kampala Queens – also registered by Fufa. Could this be the reason “male football club” was emphasised in the above article?

