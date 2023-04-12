SC Villa now become the hunted

Denis Bbosa

Saddled with injuries to key players like Murushid Juuko, Siraje Ssentamu, Livingstone Mulondo, Alfred Mudekereza, Dennis Kiggundu, Abdu Lumala  and Olivier Osomba, Isabirye must churn out a competitive outfit to give Villa a run for their money.

And now the scene is set. A classic rollercoaster, this StarTimes Uganda Premier League season  is destined to provide one of the most nerve-racking and unpredictable finishes ever.

From everyone's scorned team, SC Villa have climbed to the table summit almost overnight and now appear to be the most favoured team to march to the finish line.

A resounding victory over Wakiso Giants over the weekend thrust the Jogoos to 43 points from 21 matches and earned a five-point gap over second placed KCCA, the latter's two games in hand notwithstanding.

Ultimately Villa's fate still lies in KCCA's and Vipers' hands should they make good use of the games in hand.

Villa's bridesmaids at the moment have shared out the league trophy since 2013, with the 2021 Express triumph the only exception.

KCCA and Vipers are perfectly poised with just eight match days remaining, as this three-horse race runs into the final stretch but trust Jackson Magera's charges to keep the pressure firmly on their rivals.

This, considering Villa have won nine out of the last 11 league matches buys them the benefit of doubt.

It is too close to call considering the fixtures, ironically tasks Vipers to face KCCA's immediate  last opponent.

Face off time

Yet, the fans will be ecstatic when the three title rivals face off; with SC Villa visiting KCCA on April 23 before hosting Alex Isabirye's Vipers at Wankulukuku six days later.

Mark this date too, KCCA will be in the Kitende den on May 5 in a title determining explosive clash.

Beyond that, the title runs in laden with slippery fixtures for challengers KCCA and Vipers and that doesn't make their games hard a stroll in the park.

For example, holders Vipers still have daunting ties against rejuvenated Express, URA, Arua Hill, Gaddafi, Bul, UPDF and Busoga United that shocked them 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Njeru.

Saturday's 2-0 win over troubled Blacks Power was their first win this round and moved them up to third on the table on 32 points, 11 behind leaders SC Villa and six adrift of KCCA.

Byekwaso on knife edge

Already distraught because of a languid football style, more KCCA fans are now baying for  manager Morley Byekwaso's blood. 

Yet the road ahead remains bumpy with KCCA yet to face tricky sides like URA, Express, Bul, Gaddafi, Soltilo Bright Stars, Onduparaka and Busoga United.

Surely, it is Byekwaso's trial moment considering he faces Asaph Mwebaze's Bright Stars in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, the same side that ejected him at the same stage last season.

There we animated chants and raised placards demanding Byekwaso's axing following a third consecutive draw - against UPDF at Lugogo on Sunday.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League 

KCCA remaining matches

April 19: URA vs. KCCA
April 23: KCCA vs. SC Villa
April 29: Gaddafi vs. KCCA 
May 2: KCCA vs. Onduparaka
May 5: Vipers vs. KCCA
May 13: Express vs. KCCA
May 16: KCCA vs. Bul
May 20: Busoga United vs. KCCA 
May 27: KCCA vs. Soltilo Bright Stars 

Vipers remaining matches

April 19: UPDF vs. Vipers
April 22: Vipers vs. URA
April 29: SC Villa vs. Vipers 
May 2: Vipers vs. Gaddafi
May 5: Vipers vs. KCCA
May 9: Bright Stars vs. Vipers
May 12: Onduparaka vs. Vipers 
May 16: Vipers vs. Express
May 20: Bul vs. Vipers
May 23: Arua Hill vs Vipers
May 27: Vipers vs. Busoga United

SC Villa's remaining league matches

April 19: SC Villa vs. Arua Hill
April 23: KCCA vs. SC Villa
April 29: SC Villa vs. Vipers
May 3: Maroons vs. SC Villa
May 9: SC Villa vs. Blacks Power
May 16: UPDF vs. SC Villa
May 20: SC Villa vs. URA

