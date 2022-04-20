SC Villa rises as relegation battle takes another twist

SC Villa were the biggest beneficiaries in the race to survive the drop after they picked up a 2-1 home win over second from bottom side Mbarara City at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru yesterday.

With four of the bottom seven sides in action on the day, the Jogoos were the only team to pick maximum points in a result that saw them rise from 12th to 10th position on the 16-team log.

Going clear

With four games left the Jogoos have 28 points from 26 games, four ahead of Bright Stars who occupy the third and final relegation spot.

The latter have however played two games less.

Villa fans will however still savour the victory which saw them leapfrog Gaddafi and Busoga United in a tight race that sees the three teams separated by just two points.

Sadam Masereka was the key architect for Villa scoring one and assisting the other as Villa resuscitated their survival hopes.

The Jogoos looked pale in the first half but returned strong fluffing their feathers in celebration with two quick-fire goals just after the break.



Ronald Otti diverted a Saddam Masereka low cross into his own net two minutes after the breather before Masereka sealed his man-of-the-match performance with a goal of his own just seconds after with a powerful low shot that troubled Muhammad Ssekeba before rolling in.

Unlikely

Mbarara threatened a comeback with Solomon Okwalinga converting from the spot after the center referee George Olemu judged Davis Sekajja to have handled inside the box but that remained a consolation.

“The win is very important because we had a very long bad run,” The man of the match Masereka said after the game. “The coach urged us to concentrate on the game to pick points and that is what we did in the second half.”

Unfortunate

The loss leaves the Ankole Lions wallowing in 15th position with 22 points and increasingly looking likely to join Tooro United whose 1-0 loss to UPDF leaves them needing to win all their remaining games as Mbarara, Bright Stars and Police lose all their games left.