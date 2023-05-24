SC Villa's title to lose

A decisive step to win this season's Startimes Uganda Premier League has finally been taken.

On the penultimate day of the season, it is SC Villa who showed intent and will head into the final round of fixtures on Saturday as favourites to clinch the title after gaining a two-point advantage over rivals Vipers and KCCA who faltered in Jinja on Tuesday.

The Jogoos were 1-0 winners over Blacks Power at Wankulukuku as Vipers salvaged a 1-all draw at Bul while KCCA played out a goalless draw at Busoga United.

Charles Bbaale again proved to be the match winner for the Jogoos when his speculative effort from distance was fumbled by Blacks Power goalkeeper Tony Kyamera for the game's decisive moment.

The result moved SC Villa to 52 points from 27 matches, two ahead of Vipers and KCCA.

The stage is now set for an unpredictable and grand finish but should Villa overcome URA at Wankulukuku, the 19-year wait will be broken.

Villa, aiming for a 17th record extending title, cared less about Blacks Power's fate as they were relegated following the result as the Jogoos showed intent from the first whistle.

Left winger Umar Lutalo and striker Muna Kalule missed glorious chances before Bbaale's long range shot at the start of the second round put the Jogoos in the lead.

Bbaale is now tied on 12 goals with Express skipper Allan Kayiwa on top of the top scorer's chart but to him, it is winning the title that matters most.

Jogoos' time

"I can't imagine Villa is this close to winning the league title. I will be more delighted to be the top scorer and the league winner. The team is ready to beat URA and make history, " Bbaale, who won the man of the match accolade, told Daily Monitor.

Jackson Magera's Villa have been lucky to see Vipers and KCCA throw away the opportunities and now look every inch of a side that is shoo-in to cross the line.

In a season when no team has shown a real desire to be crowned champions, you can side with Villa for overcoming adversity and have a genuine claim on the title at least with this result.

Isabirye betrayed

Bul has never been the same since coach Alex Isabirye departed to Vipers but kept their ire for the momentous meet at Njeru.

Bul burly striker Sam Ssekamate netted for the Oil-makers on 65 minutes before Vipers' midfielder Karim Watambala restored parity in the 93rd minute.

The hosts custodian Tom Ikara walked home with the man of match gong for shutting out the desperate Venoms that harbour league and cup double dreams.

KCCA pay for managerial mess

Jackson Mayanja's short spell as KCCA boss has been overshadowed by his pride, suspension and tactical miscalculations.

At Kakindu Stadium, Mayanja walked away in anger after his side's barren draw with Busoga United deflated their title chances.

Mayanja is known for clashing with big name players and that was manifested best when he quarreled with KCCA playmaker Allan Okello and hastily substituted him at halftime.

That blunder must have spurred the hosts whose custodian John Okurut rose to the occasion.

KCCA will only resort to prayers that they beat Bright Stars on Saturday and Vipers who host Busoga United develop a cold feet.

The Kasasiro Boys will also be following URA's visit to Villa at Wankulukuku after the tax collectors mauled Gaddafi 4-0 at Lugazi.

Blacks Power go down