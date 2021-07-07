SC Villa set to congregate to ‘forge’ roadmap for presidential polls

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

The long-awaited inaugural SC Villa Congress will finally happen in about two weeks, close to seven months after when it was first due.

Registration of Villa Members Trust was first announced at Sheraton last October, with the first Congress marked for December 31 the same year.

But a multitude of issues off the pitch, which were well articulated in a Daily Monitor’s SCORE Magazine piece of June 26, maligned progress.

Even the new date for the General Meeting of June 5 before the Congress seven days later had to be moved thanks to a national lockdown to allow organisers think afresh.

Now they have reached to a conclusion that it is only the Congress they will hold, but even this will have to be held scientifically - on July 17.

Before new season

“What I can tell you,” said Villa CEO Shawn Mubiru in our said story about a fortnight ago, “is we have finalised the modalities to hold the Congress and it’ll happen before the new season.”

To that, the club have released a roadmap to the said Congress, where only members who have subscribed with the annual Shs50,000 and an additional annual Shs1m to be in Congress will attend.

Over 400 members had already subscribed with Shs50,000 since the exercise kicked off last year according to Villa records. The registration continues.

“The members were entitled to free access to the 15 league (home) matches of the 2020/21 season,” said Mubiru.

“(But) Considering the effects of Covid-19, the current membership and the new registered up to 31st December 2021 shall be entitled to free access to the 15 league matches of the 2021/22 season.”

In the upcoming Congress, which will be the clubs’ Supreme Body under their community ownership model, Villa statutes will be promulgated and the roadmap to the election of the president and executive board earmarked.

It will also rubber-stamp the sporting and business status of the club.

“The credentials to access the scientific Congress will be sent to the fully paid-up members upon confirmation of payment,” read in particular a release from the club.