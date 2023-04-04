SC Villa stretch lead to four points

It's getting much harder to quieten SC Villa's title aspirations with each passing day.

The Startimes Uganda Premier League leaders are making a strong case too.

Their latest, an edgy 1-0 victory over Solitilo Bright Stars at Wankulukuku on Tuesday, handed the former champions a four-point lead at the summit.

The only dampener to Charles Bbale's second half strike is that Villa have played three games more than KCCA in second.

KCCA can cut that lead in Lira today where they visit Blacks Power.

The 16-time league kings have amassed 40 points to KCCA's 36.

Jackson Magera's Jogoos don't score that much, in fact they have managed just 19 goals in 20 matches.

But they also concede less, just three goals in the second round - and 12 overall.

They are also lucky sometimes like Soltilo Bright Stars substitute Sam Ssenyonjo failing to convert past Villa goalkeeper Martin Elungat when recklessly fed a misplaced back pass by defender Edward Masembe late on.

For controlling Ivan Sserubiri's pass and directing into the top corner of of Sanon Mulabi's net on 73 minutes, Bbale went home with the Plisner Lager man of the match accolade.

"The win has given us morale, conviction and purpose. We are not looking at those below us but plotting to win our next game against Wakiso Giants," Magera told Daily Monitor.

Relegation fire

In Arua, forward John Okumu scored in the 38th and 54th minute to give bottom side Onduparaka a 2-0 win over struggling Bul.

The much anticipated Jinja derby between Gaddafi and Busoga United at Kakindu Stadium didn't live to it's billing as it ended in a barren draw.

At the Bombo Barracks, Brian Ssenyondo's UPDF eased their relegation worries with a comfortable 3-1 over beleaguered Arua Hill with Badru Nsimbe, Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Samson Kasozi scoring for the home side.

Vipers' fangs

Alex Isabirye’s fourth placed Vipers resume their title defence on 28 points, 12 adrift of leaders SC Villa, who have played five games more.

Ahead of the Maroons test at Luzira Grounds this afternoon, skipper Milton Karisa returns from a four-week hamstring injury layoff just in time to boost Isabirye's title bid.

The five-time league winners will however be without injured Yunus Sentamu, Marvin Youngman, Livingstone Mulondo, Alfred Mudekereza and Murushid Juuko when they visit Muhammad Ssenfuma's Prison Warders that sit eighth with 26 points from 19 matches.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

SC Villa 1-0 Bright Stars

Onduparaka 2-0 Bul

UPDF 3-1Arua Hill

Gaddafi 0-0 Busoga United

Wednesday fixtures