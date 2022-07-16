SC Villa zero in on Mutebi as next coach

SC Villa have sounded out Mike Mutebi over the possibility of becoming the club's next head coach.

Monitor understands that Mutebi who would be returning to the club for a second stint held talks with club president Omar Mandela on Monday.

Mutebi has previously told Monitor that he would be open to the move but only if the terms are right.

He was however non-committal when contacted about the latest development describing it as grapevine talk.

"Tell the person who gave you that information to provide you with all the details. The club would have released a statement if there was anything new but at the moment that is grapevine talk," Mutebi said.

Monitor has however established that the former KCCA coach has been in contact with a number of players in regard to them joining the club.

Sam Simbwa is the other name that has emerged over the last month but the former URA coach did not have a direct meeting with.l club president Mandela.