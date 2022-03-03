SC Vipers extend lead as Kambale returns for derby

Vipers stretched their lead at the top of the Startimes Uganda Premier League to four points following a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Bright Stars at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende yesterday.

Like it has been for the majority of the season, Caesar Manzoki got the decisive contribution scoring the winner with a fierce drive inside the area that goalkeeper Simon Tamale failed to keep out despite getting a hand to it.

The 57th minute goal was the striker’s 12th of the campaign putting him ahead of Steven Mukwala.

And it arrived when Bright Stars who remain in the bottom three, threatened to derail Vipers’ title charge with Ibrahim Kasinde equalizing just after the break.

This followed a foul on Yasin Mugume by Bobosi Byaruhanga to cancel out a Vipers lead given to them by Halid Lwalirwa’s 10th minute header.

And in a game in which they should have been out of sight by the end of the first half, they were left clinging on to the result with one Bright Stars scrambled effort appearing to marginally cross the line before it was cleared by Paul Willa.

Byaruhanga also missed from the spot as his tame kick was stopped by Tamale. “We created six chances and converted only two,” bemoaned Vipers coach Roberto ‘Robertinho’ Oliviera who also cited a difficult past schedule that saw them travel to Agago and Kabale in the past week. But they will gladly take the three points that puts them on 43 points and four ahead of KCCA who play Express this evening.

The latter can now afford a smile ahead of that blockbuster meet this afternoon at Wankulukuku.

Imposed exile

Their prodigal forward Eric Kambale has returned in time after a four-match self imposed exile that conicided with the club’s dismal performance and coach Wasswa Bbosa’s subsequent sacking. His seven-goal tally, coupled with impressive performances whenever he faces KCCA, is just the tonic boost the Red Eagles craved for under new boss James Odoch.

“We have corrected the mistakes we did against Busoga United in our last loss. Since it’s a derby it’s going to be a tight game but we are going to press KCCA in attack because they have good players that can hold the ball,” Odoch said.

Fifth placed Express have 29 points from 18 games and are 10 points behind second placed KCCA.

The Red Eagles will miss midfielder Ivan Mayanja but have left-back Arthur Kiggundu and skipper Enock Walusimbi is back in the mix.

The team has no suspensions.