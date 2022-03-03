SC Vipers extend lead as Kambale returns for derby

Manzoki (L) set up the first goal before he notched the winner for Vipers in the 54th to increase his tally to 12.

By Elvis Senono & Denis Bbosa

  Timely Return. The return of prodigal son Eric Kambale after a four-match self imposed exile that conicided with the club's dismal performance and coach Wasswa Bbosa's sacking could give Express the edge over KCCA.

Vipers stretched their lead at the top of the Startimes Uganda Premier League to four points following a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Bright Stars at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende yesterday. 
Like it has been for the majority of the season, Caesar Manzoki got the decisive contribution scoring the winner with a fierce drive inside the area that goalkeeper Simon Tamale failed to keep out despite getting a hand to it. 
The 57th minute goal was the striker’s 12th of the campaign putting him ahead of Steven Mukwala.

