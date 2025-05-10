School girls’ football: Bukedea stunned

Rose Media’s lone strike was enough to see Francis Ayume Memorial School beat hosts Bukedea Comprehensive School 1-0 in the girls’ football competition at the Secondary Schools Ball Games 1 Championship on Thursday.

The hosts took control of proceedings in the Group K encounter at the district’s Boma Grounds but fell behind to the Koboko-based school midway through the first half. From then on, it was one poor finish after another that left them seething.

Ayume are now in control of the group as they also beat Kamonkoli 3-1 on Tuesday. Bukedea must beat Kamonkoli or hope Ayume do not let down tools against Gulu High for them to progress to the next round.

In the other interesting matches of the day, Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga and St. Noa Girls School Zana laboured to 1-0 wins over Latifah Mixed and Lamennais SS from Kyotera respectively.

Patricia Nayiga scored for St. Noa while Faith Tuhaise saved Uganda Martyrs the blushes thereby forcing her coach Shafic Mutebi to use his social media handles to warn us “to take note of the name…”

Defending champions Kawempe Muslim were also left reeling as their opponents Taggy High did not turn up. While Kawempe will get maximum points from the fixture, coach Moses Nkata had already complained, in light of St. Noa being pooled with just two other sides in Group H, that “schools that do not turn up, leave players chasing the top scorer award in trouble.” Agnes Nabukenya could not add on the six she scored against Katikamu SDA Nakaseke on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Halimah Mupyanga and Justine Ayerango scored as last year’s losing finalists Rines SS beat Kabwin Seed 2-0 in Kachumbala.

The group stage climaxed on Friday while the knockout and classification phase starts Saturday.

USSSA Games – Girls Football

Day Three Results

Group A: Jinja Comprehensive 4-2 Katikamu Nakaseke

Group B: Binyinyi 0-2 Bishop Comboni Kambuga

Group B: Maracha Domestic 1-5 King of Kings

Group C: St. Mary’s Magdalene 1-1 Lugazi Homestone

Group C: Bubangizi SS 1-7 Bunya SS

Group D: Nkoma SS 2-0 MM College Wairaka

Group D: Sacred Heart Gulu 4-0 Kashenshero

Group E: Masindi Army 2-1 Kinoni HS

Group E: Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 1-0 Latifah Mixed

Group G: Jinja Progressive 1-2 Shammah HS

Group H: St. Noa 1-0 Lamennais SS

Group I: Gadaffi Integrated 1-0 Fairway HS

Group I: Amus College 7-0 Maryhill

Group J: Serere SS 0-2 Bugisu HS

Group J: Mukono Kings 4-2 Kisozi Seed

Group K: Bukedea Comprehensive 0-1 Francis Ayume

Group L: Acaba SS 1-5 Boni Consilli

Group L: Tororo Girls 3-0 Newton SS

Group M: Restore Leadership 0-2 Sheema Girls

Group M: Kongunga HS 1-0 Kapchorwa

Group P: Rines 2-0 Kabwin Seed