School girls’ football: Bukedea stunned
What you need to know:
The hosts took control of proceedings in the Group K encounter at the district’s Boma Grounds but fell behind to the Koboko-based school midway through the first half. From then on, it was one poor finish after another that left them seething.
Rose Media’s lone strike was enough to see Francis Ayume Memorial School beat hosts Bukedea Comprehensive School 1-0 in the girls’ football competition at the Secondary Schools Ball Games 1 Championship on Thursday.
Ayume are now in control of the group as they also beat Kamonkoli 3-1 on Tuesday. Bukedea must beat Kamonkoli or hope Ayume do not let down tools against Gulu High for them to progress to the next round.
In the other interesting matches of the day, Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga and St. Noa Girls School Zana laboured to 1-0 wins over Latifah Mixed and Lamennais SS from Kyotera respectively.
Patricia Nayiga scored for St. Noa while Faith Tuhaise saved Uganda Martyrs the blushes thereby forcing her coach Shafic Mutebi to use his social media handles to warn us “to take note of the name…”
Defending champions Kawempe Muslim were also left reeling as their opponents Taggy High did not turn up. While Kawempe will get maximum points from the fixture, coach Moses Nkata had already complained, in light of St. Noa being pooled with just two other sides in Group H, that “schools that do not turn up, leave players chasing the top scorer award in trouble.” Agnes Nabukenya could not add on the six she scored against Katikamu SDA Nakaseke on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Halimah Mupyanga and Justine Ayerango scored as last year’s losing finalists Rines SS beat Kabwin Seed 2-0 in Kachumbala.
The group stage climaxed on Friday while the knockout and classification phase starts Saturday.
USSSA Games – Girls Football
Day Three Results
Group A: Jinja Comprehensive 4-2 Katikamu Nakaseke
Group B: Binyinyi 0-2 Bishop Comboni Kambuga
Group B: Maracha Domestic 1-5 King of Kings
Group C: St. Mary’s Magdalene 1-1 Lugazi Homestone
Group C: Bubangizi SS 1-7 Bunya SS
Group D: Nkoma SS 2-0 MM College Wairaka
Group D: Sacred Heart Gulu 4-0 Kashenshero
Group E: Masindi Army 2-1 Kinoni HS
Group E: Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 1-0 Latifah Mixed
Group G: Jinja Progressive 1-2 Shammah HS
Group H: St. Noa 1-0 Lamennais SS
Group I: Gadaffi Integrated 1-0 Fairway HS
Group I: Amus College 7-0 Maryhill
Group J: Serere SS 0-2 Bugisu HS
Group J: Mukono Kings 4-2 Kisozi Seed
Group K: Bukedea Comprehensive 0-1 Francis Ayume
Group L: Acaba SS 1-5 Boni Consilli
Group L: Tororo Girls 3-0 Newton SS
Group M: Restore Leadership 0-2 Sheema Girls
Group M: Kongunga HS 1-0 Kapchorwa
Group P: Rines 2-0 Kabwin Seed
Group P: Highland HS 0-1 Jinja SS