Schools choke on bills after Coke exit

Schools will pay through the nose to have their teams participate in the USSSA Boys Football championship that kicks off next week in Arua.

Participants in the two-week long tournament, which will bring together more than 60 schools, will part with at least Shs3.4m.

Justus Mugisha, the treasurer of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) sent a circular earlier this week asking qualified and invited teams to pay all fees in advance before the draws are conducted.

All teams pay a full amount of Shs3,434,000 for the entire period including participation fees, accreditation, feeding and accommodation.

“Please note that for a school to qualify to enter the draw for either USSSA football championship, the school must have paid all the charges… for a full official team for the entire period,” Mugisha announced.

In the past, some teams would return home after the group games but now it is understood that all teams will have to stay. The two group winners will advance to the championship final while a plan is being hatched to play ranking games.

Such an approach would constrain the manpower and there is little evidence on how it can work.

But the major challenge facing the tournament is the expected high number of teams withdrawing.

Greater Mukono, for instance, which had Mukono Kings, Light SS Kayunga and Ngondwe SS qualified sportingly. But Kayunga Light have expressed fears of attending the tournament.

The regional organisers have already been notified. They have contacted Kasawo SS, who lost in the third-place final. The Kayunga side has unfortunately exhausted its sports budget.

Namagabi SS, who were ranked fifth in the regional games could come in the picture as the third choice after they expressed willingness. Dynamic SS, who were seventh could even be handed the wildcard.

Ivan Lugemwa, the head coach of Mbalala SS in Mukono said this was unfortunate.

“Qualifiers will become meaningless. This means that the competition will be watered down if slots go to teams with financial muscle,” Lugemwa said.

Since 1994, under the Coca-Cola sponsorship, all qualifying teams would be determined sportingly.

The teams would be offered kits, food, accommodation, soda, trophies and medals during the final tournament.

But with the soft drinks company ending their 27-year partnership, schools will have to pay for participation.

To feed the players, for instance, each school will part with Shs11,000 for each of the players, coaches or teachers to be in Arua.