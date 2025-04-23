Scottish coach sacked as league leaders stumble

The pressure at both ends of the Fufa Big League table continues to intensify following mixed results from match day 21.

Table leaders Blacks Power, Buhimba United Saints, and Gaddafi all failed to collect maximum points after being held to goalless draws. Blacks Power, who had previously enjoyed a solid home run were held 0-0 by a resurgent Kiyinda Boys side now edging closer to the promotion slots.

Despite the draw, Blacks Power remain top with 36 points, just one ahead of Buhimba and three above Gaddafi, who cancelled each other out in Entebbe.

While the top three faltered, Paidha Black Angels capitalized on the opportunity with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to struggling Busoga United in Jinja. The decisive goal came from Benjamin Opwakrwoth, who also scored in a similar 1-0 result during the reverse fixture. Paidha now move level on 36 points with Gaddafi, who retain third place thanks to a superior goal difference.

At the bottom of the table, coach Allan Kabonge’s resurgence with Arua Hill continues. The West Nile side picked up crucial back-to-back wins over Kiyinda and Onduparaka, lifting them to 12th place with 23 points, the same tally as Busoga United, who occupy the final safety slot.

In a desperate bid to avoid relegation, Kigezi HomeBoyz took decisive action by sacking their Scottish head coach, Stephen Pritchard, following a 2-1 loss away to Kataka.

“Kigezi HomeBoyz announces that the decision has been taken to part ways with Head Coach Stephen Pritchard, effective immediately,” the club stated.

“We appreciate his efforts and commitment during his tenure and wish him all the best in his future coaching journey.”

Pritchard leaves the side in 13th place and teetering on the edge of relegation, with just 22 points from 22 games.

Former Bul and Vipers left-back Aggrey Madoi, who served as Pritchard’s assistant will assume the interim coaching role until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Booma held Calvary to a 2-2 draw in Masindi, while Myda fell to a 3-1 defeat against Ntugasaze in Mityana. Both teams remain rooted at the bottom of the table.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Results

Arua Hill 2–1 Kiyinda Boys

Kataka 2–1 Kigezi HomeBoyz

Arua Hill 1–0 Onduparaka

Busoga United 0–1 Paidha Black Angels

Gaddafi 0–0 Buhimba United Saints

Booma 2–2 Calvary

Ntugasaze 3–1 Myda

Blacks Power 0–0 Kiyinda Boys