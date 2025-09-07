Scouting report: What Mozambique showed about Cranes

You could jog your memory for as long as you can and you will struggle to remember the last time Uganda was dominant over an opponent as they were in the 4-0 win over Mozambique in Friday's Fifa World Cup Qualifiers at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The Cranes were barely tested and that allowed coach Paul Put to put his ideas across for all and sundry to see. This game made it easier to judge what he wants Cranes to look like.

In the post-match press conference, Put spoke of working with 65 to 70 players as he tries to "create a family and use players motivated to play for their country."

Present goalkeeper

In essence, he was speaking to the issue of summoning 40 year old goalkeeping legend Denis Onyango from retirement and not using him. But overall, he was letting out more.

"We have worked with local players for three months and they have made lots of progression. We want to keep them on board because you cannot play the Africa Cup with just 11 players, you need a squad," Put said.

Put, for those who remember, his initial days as Cranes coach in November 2023, Salim Jamal Magoola was trusted in goal for the 2-1 loss to Guinea in this same World Cup campaign. Magoola was then dropped for Ismael Watenga, due to his howler in that loss, for the 1-0 win over Somalia a few days later. Then the former was not summoned again until recently for this Mozambique encouter.

In between Put said, "some decisions were made before me," about Magoola's exclusion from his squads while it also became public knowledge that what the goalkeeper calls being "outspoken" is seen as "indiscipline" by the football federation and was the reason for keeping him in limbo.

Couple the selection over Onyango with how Magoola played on Friday - assured in possession, good deliveries from long balls, and alertness the two or three times he was called into action by the Mozambicans - and you can tell how much faith Put still has in him.

Defence prefer to bypass midfield

Magoola was constantly an option for the central defenders Elio Capradosi and Jordan Obita when they could not progress the ball through the midfield. Admittedly, captain Khalid Aucho and Kenneth Semakula were not visibly the best users of the ball on the day.

Capradosi and Obita knocked it between themselves until they could find options wide. Sometimes, they played with the midfielders but those often just knocked the ball back.

Put clearly wants to build from the back and frustrate pressing opponents with knocking the ball around. Magoola, Capradosi, and Obita showed the willingness to keep the ball but more tests from better organised teams will tell us more about the abilities of the trio.

Width not used

Leftback Abdu Aziizi Kayondo was allowed to venture forward a lot more than rightback Elvis Bwomono but even the latter had at least two overlapping runs that did not materialise as the ball quickly went inside.

Surprsingly, even in the build-up, the two pushed high and wide but Uganda was clearly working with the width.

That was particularly down to the direct pressure applied by the Mozambique wingers on the fullbacks but also, Uganda's wingers Rogers Mato and Jude Ssemugabi preferred to invert. In fact, at one point, a frustrated Aucho clearly told Mato to watch Kayondo's runs.

The third midfielder Allan Okello operated much higher unlike in the African Nations Championships where he was wide and dropped deep to be involved with progressing the ball when he wanted. But at Chan he had midfielders around him that were more daring with the ball.

Pressing high

Okello was also allowed not to bother himself with defensive duties and most of his touches came from supporting the runs of Mato and Ssemugabi. Aucho and Semakula also tried to find him often when they won the ball back high up the pitch.

Uganda was particularly successful in pressing during the first half. Mukwala, Mato, and Ssemugabi were diligent and were backed up by the midfield as the defence pushed high.

Such was the success that even from the long balls, Uganda's rather physically lesser attack positioned itself to win the second balls. Mato was particularly impressive at this but frustrated with his decision making immediately after winning possession.

Freedom for attackers

But that frustration also seems to have stemmed from an allowance of freedom to express himself.

Cranes forward line looked like it had one instruction "any actions that get us closer to the opponents goal are allowed." Just look at the goals.

Okello shot as soon as he realized he was in acres of space. Mato's first goal came when Okello was probably demanding for a direct run through the middle and he chose a more central option in Mukwala, who passed wide to Mato.

Mato's second came from a rebound after Okello tried driving through on goal. All free kicks were direct and Okello twice forced saves from keeper. Almost all corner kicks went direct to the area where Capradosi was.

"We worked a lot on this (aiming for him) and many other things, but I am glad we got the goal. But maybe we were also a bit lucky with it," Capradosi said, after his header seemed to have been aided in by Joao Jone Feliciano's shin.

More needed from the 12th man

Put clearly wants a team that forces the issue and fans are central to that.

"Today we kept the tempo and pressure. We have to keep pressure, tempo, and circulate the ball. We created lots of chances and you will not believe the stats but I can prove that we played with more speed and intensity than some teams in Europe.

"Today we defined that we are willing to play, like to press. The ones who stayed home missed something," Put said as he dug into the atmosphere which was electric in the second half but oscillated in cheering moments in the first half.

The stadium was also far from full despite Fufa claiming tickets had sold out.

"I was expecting a full stadium. I don't know what Uganda wants more. Next match, come more, we still have a long road and I want to ask them to keep the belief in the team and tell them that we are building something for Afcon.