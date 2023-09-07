SEASON PREVIEW: Bright Stars seek spark from Mutyaba

Soltilo Bright Stars’ search for a coach who fits their demands has seen them employ five coaches in four seasons since parting ways with long-serving head coach Fred Kajoba at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

They have a sixth coach at the helm ahead of the 2023-2024 season following the off-season arrival of Joseph Mutyaba.

Muhammad Kisekka, Simon Mugerwa, Paul Kiwanuka, Baker Mbowa have all come and gone without fully satisfying the club superiors.

So did Asaph Mwebaze who was relieved of his duties after a ninth place finish and semifinal run in the Uganda Cup.

Both parties have so far not given reasons for the separation although there were undertones of disagreement between the usually outspoken Mwebaze and his bosses during the course of the season.

In Mutyaba they get an experienced manager who has previously worked at Lweza, Bul, Mutundwe Lions and Onduparaka among others.

And while they are unlikely to face any defiance from him the former Cranes international has not left a significant trail where he has worked.

“He gives us something different from what the other coaches at the club give us. He has coached at a number of clubs. We were looking at the list of A-licensed coaches and he was one of those who added a few things that maybe we did not have,” the club’s technical director Ian Mutenda told the Daily Monitor.

“We have coach Tom Ssali who has experience with younger players, Dan Kirumira who is on the fitness and conditioning side of things. Sula Ssebunza who is a recent player and has that connection between the squad and anyone above that.

So in terms of what we have and the few gaps that we needed to fill he is someone who can fit in,” Mutenda further explained.

Mutyaba finds a relatively stable team with the club managing to retain many of the playing staff from last season including Nelson Ssenkatuka, Emmanuel Loki.

The most high profile addition is that of former KCCA defender Kato Nemeyimana who will give Warren Bbule anf Andy Kyambadde stiff competition.

The club also takes pride in developing players such as Loki, Ibrahim Kasinde and Marvin Youngman while youngster Ivan Irinimbabazi is set to be the latest player that the club cashes in.

This season they have also promoted John Kokas Alou, Kakande and Shafik Kakande.

Mutyaba, a former Express and SC Villa midfielder, will also be tasked with fitting an attractive style into the team, issues that cost Kajoba, Kisekka their positions. “

“A top 5 finish and a good cup run” is what will be expected of Mutyaba according to Mutenda. Few will see that happening

Tentative Bright Stars squad

Goalkeepers: Hassan Matovu, Derrick Were, Sanon Mulabi, Shamuran Kamya

Defenders: Jonathan Odong, Innocent Kitimbo, Denis Omony, Kaka, Jaffar Kaziro, Andy Kyambadde, Warren Buule, Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Gideon Etou

Midfielders: Fiat Cleophus, Alex Mandera, Derrick Kiggundu, Matthias Okwalinga, Sharif Nsereko, Issa Bugembe, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Noordin Bunjo, John Kokas Alou