SEASON PREVIEW: Can apprentice Muhumuza resuscitate URA?

The jury is still out on how far a charismatic yet novitiate coach like Fred Muhumuza can carry four-time league winners URA in a season that has challengers all armed and ready for war.

There is also a fascination about how Muhumuza, just handling a starTimes Uganda Premier League club for the first time, can steer the Tax Collectors away from deceased coach Sam Timbe's overbearing shadow and make the club stronger having signed over a dozen new recruits.

After making the Fufa Super Eight tourney finals and narrowly losing out via spot kicks to Bul on Sunday at Lugogo, URA top management and fervent fans have never approached a new season with such heightened anticipation.

Even after losing core team members like Patrick Mbowa, George Senkaaba, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Kabon Living, Salim Abdallah and skipper Nafian Alionzi, URA are expected to go all out for a fifth league crown.

There is a gut feeling that URA chairman Micah Gaalya might be tempted to recruit a seasoned coach in the mold of Mike Mutebi, Sam Ssimbwa or Abdallah Mubiru to work in tandem with Muhumuza to achieve those lofty targets.

Senior players, on anonymity preference, showed their distrust in the Caf C certified gaffer who shot to prominence with Tooro Province in the Fufa Drum tourney recently, with many still bemoaning the demise of the tried and tested Timbe.

After ejecting KCCA at the semifinal stage with a late charged assault, Muhumuza's tactics against Bul were not beyond reproach and his side were bereft of the cutting edge which makes the coaching role as the club's weakest point.

URA last hoisted the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title in 2011 under Alex Isabirye and have flattered to deceive since then - the enviable sizeable budget notwithstanding.

Pundits tag their lukewarm title onslaughts on administrative weaknesses, high players and coaches turnover and making improper transfer buys.

Promising market

That seems to be changing if the new recruits in the ongoing transfer market are anything to go by.

Most of the new signings like Enoch Walusimbi, Tibita, Geoffrey Ssekibengo, Denis Otim, Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Ibrahim Wamannah, Rogers Omedwa, Moses Aliro, Denis Luzige, Sharif Kimbowa and Amis Bwangani have hit the ground running and returned the missing competitive character at the Nakawa based side.

Otim has so far shown shades of potential to give what departed custodian Alionzi used to offer.

With Paul Mbowa off to Vipers, combative Wamannah arrives from UPDF with that midfield brawn that won't make them yearn for his services.

Expect a thrilling battke for midfield slots amongst Wamannah, Hassan Kalega, Norman Namanya, Saidi Kyeyune, Joshua Lubwama and Laban Tibita as URA attempts to break the 12-year league jinx.

It is the timely arrival of former Express and Bright Stars defender Walusimbi from a brief stint in Scotland gave the Tax Collectors renewed energy after the departure of Nyakoojo to new entrants Kitara.

All said, URA's marquee signing remains playmaker Tibita that won the league best midfielder gong while still at Busoga United.

After an outing with the Uganda Cranes in the Afcon qualifiers, the pintsized dribbler will be required to breathe a new lease of creativity into URA midfield that was deflated following the departure of skipper Shafik Kagimu to Kenya last year.

Like the ambidextrous Kagimu,

Tibita can also operate in small pockets of space, assist with penetrative passes and weigh in with goals when employed well and is expected to be the new focal point of the club's attacks.

Ahimbisibwe, Aliro and Kimbowa arrived to lift the goal scoring burden from Juma Dada and Alfred Leku but instantly created a healthy scoring puzzle that Muhumuza must solve.

Tricky start

A trip to Bombo to face UPDF next will kick start URA league campaign in earnest before they take on Gaddafi, Wakiso Giants and Maroons in that order.

To mount a sustainable league quest, Muhumuza's charges must make Lugazi Metha Stadium, where they returned mid last season after a five-year absence, a dreaded fortress.

URA FC profile

Founded;1997

Home Ground; Lugazi Metha Stadium

Chairman; Micah Gaalya

Nickname; Tax Collectors

Coach; Fred Muhumuza

Last season finish; 5th

Projected finish; 4th

CEO: Allan Munaaba

Trophies won: 4 league titles (2006, 2007, 2009, 2011)

Uganda Cup 3 trophies (2005, 2012, 2014)

Players out; Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Yusuf Wasswa, Patrick Mbowa, George Senkaaba, Patrick Matovu, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Kabon Living, Kokas Alou, Michael Lubowa, Salim Abdallah, Nafian Alionzi and Dickson Kigongo