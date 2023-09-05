SEASON PREVIEW: Can Busoga United survive beyond the ninth life?

Busoga United has been a candidate for relegation in five of their seven seasons in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League surviving in the ninth hour. The situation will not be different this season round.

The club has turned into an academy of sorts or rather a stepping stone for rookies who are seeking an easier route into the topflight. The trend has worsened in the current transfer window with all their top players leaving the club for greener pastures. Some of them have crossed to join their former teammates at their Jinja City rivals Bul that is now under the tutelage of their former coach Abbey Kikomeko.

They include youngster Edrine Opaala and defender Nicholas Mwere while last season’s captain and best player Laban Tibiita joined URA. Right-back-cum-winger Peter Onzima also dumped his childhood club for Villa. Majority, if not all, of their replacements have come from lower-tier divisions because of their financial constraints.

The team reached their worst levels last season collecting only 28 points. They had Onduparaka to thank for their sportsmanship that ended Blacks Power’s hopes and Arua Hill for their sloppiness in the 4-1 loss in Arua on the penultimate match of the season. Busoga conceded the second highest number of goals, 40, and scored the least (18) in the league last season.

Tibiita directly contributed to 11 of them scoring seven and assisted four times.

The team lost Kikomeko at the beginning of the season for the then regional league side Mbale heroes.

The coach, alongside Hassan Zungu, have been credited for scouting most of the players who have fed their senior team over time. However, with both out of the picture, Busoga has relied on Ifan Ikoba to do the donkey work.

Ifan masterminded their survival last season while playing second-fiddle to the old-styled Vincent Lukyamuzi due to paperwork.

Ikoba believes that they have what it takes to live in the top flight beyond their ninth year.

“We’ve been losing players but have been able to replace them with new ones who have gone on to make a name in the league. It won’t be different this time,” he said, but timidly.

The club retained former Uganda Cranes defender Isaac isinde who will captain them this season alongside Basham Mugwa who are the two notable faces remaining at the club. Mugwa scored their only hattrick in their 4-1 away to Arua Hill.

Shifting to Njeru

The team has been forced to move away from their sacred grounds at Kakindu Stadium after a disagreement with the city council on the charges and maintenance.

Entrance fee at Kakindu has been the main source of income for the club besides the shs100m league sponsorship from StarTimes. Busoga’s home games at Kakindu were ranked the top in terms of average attendance last season with about 1,000 fans per match.

Leadership wrangles and uncertainty about the true ownership and structures have clouded the club since their separation with Jinja SSS in 2020. A prolonged case at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau was finally sorted in court earlier in the year to hand the club back to former Jinja SSS head teacher Dinah Nyago. She was fighting for ownership against her former chief executive officer Hassan Takoowa.

Nyago had promised to take the club to the community but that process has never been completed. The club structure is also unclear especially the board members who were presented as shareholders to the team. They include Samuel Mugabi, Godfrey Osoddo, Daniel Oketcho, Robert Adotu and Bulamogi North-west Member of parliament Frerick Ngobi. None of them has been involved in the club’s day-to-day activities or attended the matches.

Busoga United profile

Founded – 2013

President – Dinah Nyago

CEO – Derrick lule

Head coach – Vincent Lukyamuzi