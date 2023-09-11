SEASON PREVIEW: Kongolo's next ploy shrouded in mystery

Having courted the affection of neutrals and pundits in their first two seasons in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League League, Arua Hill now stand at the cusp of losing almost everything.

The tables have drastically turned in the Kongolo den that they have shifted away from their Barifa fortress where they have feasted on big wigs to miles away at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani.

Livingstone Mbabazi's side, alongside Busoga United, had even missed the first league confirmed teams' sieve and only got a waiver days later after fulfilling the mandatory financial requirements.

This was supposed to be the opportune moment Arua Hill hogged all the limelight in West Nile after the demotion of their bitter rivals Onduparaka to the Fufa Big League but that is not the case.

Instead, an exodus of former Caterpillars staff from the red of Kongolo back to their origins has occured - first spearhead by former club CEO Anthony Affeti, then first team coach Caesar Okhuti and lastly a couple of players that now call the Green Light Stadium in Arua hime again.

It still baffles many pundits how club skipper and experienced defender Rashid Toha has binned the pleasures of playing in the top flight at Arua Hill to crossing back to Onduparaka in the second tier.

He has been joined out of the club by goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa (to URA), Richard Matovu (to Vipers), Allan Mugalu (NEC), Sam Ssemakatte (Bul), Innocent Maduka, Isaac Okello, Innocent Media (Italy) and Bright Vuni (back to UPDF).

Put succinctly, expect a new-look Arua Hill that now is unsure of their financial stability and is prone to instant administration chances.

Mbabazi factor

Yet club president Joel Aita remains unshaken given the fact that he still holds onto a gaffer that made both rivals tick - Mbabazi.

He also still has the confidence of sponsors Plascon and promises to work day and night to have their gigantic stadium under construction in Arua town finished soon.

Under the tutelage of Ireland trained moody Mbabazi, the Kongolo finished fifth in their maiden season and fourth in the last campaign which makes him a central figure in their plans - constant rumours linking him away from the club notwithstanding.

Mbabazi customarily delegates media duties to his deputies and this time, his assistant Borimi Olima didn't mince any words whilst revealing the opaque state of the club at the moment .

"For the past two weeks we have been training with the boys but it hasn't been easy letting them understand our philosophy because most are new.

Concerning the current status of the club, the management has assured us that things will be better before the season kickoff.We trust them and we are not worried at all as we concentrate on making the team more competitive," Olima stressed.

Mbabazi tends to get a perfect blend of the established players and the unknown to create a team and has a tendency of extending an olive branch to players whose careers have somewhat stalled at their present duty stations.

This time, he has recruited Vipers budding midfielder Musa Ssali to replace Mugalu and add the solidity that makes his teams standout.

Luckily for Mbabazi, he can still rebuild the team around the relied services of Gaddafi Wahab, Ibrahim Faizul, Richard Anyama, Rashid Kawawa Brian Omirambe, John Rogers, Jacob Kamwesiga and Geriga Atendere as he seeks to better last season's fourth place finish.

The Kongolo have had trial matches with Kawempe Select and Jinja North that showed they can still pull off that counter-attacking, combative and high octane football style that dazzles many, including perceived title challengers, in the league.

A promising start against Busoga United, Vipers, Bul and Gaddafi in the first four league fixtures might spur the Kongolo to their set targets and also shed a light for the football fraternity about what to exactly expect from them this time around.

Arua Hill profile