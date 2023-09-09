SEASON PREVIEW: Maroons seek to cement league status

A story is told of how Maroons were on the verge of signing Sam Ssimbwa as their head coach to replace Muhammad Ssenfuma after their mid season wobble last year.

In the end, Ssimbwa was snapped up by then Big League side Kitara after the Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija who was supposed to authorize the deal, was reportedly delayed in a meeting.

It was the kind of situation that had the potential to unsettle the team and invite the relegation monster to further furnish talk of the club not being good enough for the top division after spending more time in the lower division than at the top over the last 15 years.

Instead, Maroons resisted the urge to sack Ssenfuma who then went on to guide the team to a sixth place finish upon their return to the top division.

Now talk at the club is of improving on last season’s sixth place finish with Senfuma now firmly in charge.

“We want to finish higher than the sixth place we achieved last season and also to progress to the latter stages of the Uganda Cup,” club chief executive officer Rodrick Muhumuza said.

Barring financial delays from Uganda Prisons Service that funds the team leading the late registration of a number of players, the teams targets do not entirely appear out of reach at least on the pitch.

By press time the club was yet to finalize the registration of Abel Etrude, Jackson Nunda, Ceasar Olega, Umar Kyebatala, Dickens Kilama and Boris Onegi.

The situation left the side with only 13 players and only one outfield substitute player for their final Fufa Super Eight classification game that they lost 3-1 to Wakiso Giants.

Etrude will particularly be an important player having chipped in with vital goals in wins against URA and Arua Hill en route to winning three man of the match awards after his mid season return to the club.

They are also looking to fill the void left by goalkeeper Simon Tamale, the goalkeeper of the season who put up a top performances managing 13 clean sheets, seven Pilsner man of the match awards and two player of the month awards.

Hannington Ssebwalunyo will look to match those performances as he also makes a return to Luzira

Last season, the team showed they could live with the established sides in the top division by getting points off all the five teams that finished above them.

Their 10 wins last season also included victories over KCCA, URA, Arua Hill and SC Villa whose title charge was derailed by a 1-0 loss.

The club’s leading marksman Fred Amaku remains at the club having managed 10 goals last season to add to the 15 he tallied during their promotional charge the season before.

With several players who have grown up around the Prisons facilities and Luzira, the club retains popular support among the locals

They will consequently be looking to make the Prisons Ground a fortress having lost just once to Blacks Power winning and drawing seven times in 14 home games.

Maroons tentative squad

Amir Nalugoda, Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Edward Kabona, Jacob Okao, Patrick Bayiga, Godwin Kitagenda, Innocent Biyika, Fredrick Kigozi, Sula Mpanga, Norman Odipio, Felix Okot, Ronald Orombi, David Ndihabwe, Baden Ogama,Isaac Mpagi, Hadadi Kambugu, Fred Amaku, Abraham Tusubira, Darius Ojok, Noel Nasasira, Ronald Nizeyimana.

Pending Registration