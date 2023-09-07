SEASON PREVIEW: Mid-table status looms for Wakiso Giants

The story of Wakiso Giants’ four year stay in the Startimes Uganda Premier League can be told by their final positions during that period.

A 10th placed finish in their debut campaign was followed by ninth placing finish in 2020-2021 before rising to seventh at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Last season saw the Purple Sharks finish eighth after a brilliant first round was followed by an exasperating second half of the season.

The dry spell saw Wakiso win only twice in 14 games, collecting a meagre nine points as compared to the 25 accumulated in the first round.

The trend looks set to continue in the upcoming season if performances from the pre-season Fufa Super-eight tournament are anything to go by.

The departure of key players has hit the team hard since the turn of the year.

The void left particularly by Ibrahim Kasule arguably the league’s best player in the first round last season and Frank Ssebuufu saw a substantial reduction in goals scored and chances created with the team failing to score in eight of the 14 second round games.

“It is a national concern which was also recently raised by the national team coach so the goal scoring problem is not restricted to just Wakiso,” Ayala reflected on the previous season.

“We had midseason departures, and then the disruption with the Chan and Africa U-20 tournaments. So a team at Wakiso’s level would always be affected by such absences,” observed Ayala.

On the flip side Marvin Nyanzi is one of the players that have shown shades of the creativity the team needs as evidenced with a sublime assist for Shariff Kimbowa in the 1-0 win over Express last season.

There was another delicious over the top pass for Samson Kigozi in a Fufa Super-8 classification game against Maroons but coach John “Ayala” Luyinda will hope for more of the same when the season gets underway.

Captain Hassan Ssenyonjo will also be expected to shoulder that creative burden while Lawrence Bukenya will look to stamp his name as one of the best midfielders in the league.

Forwards Samson Kigozi and Muhammad Kagawa have a chance to resurrect their stalling careers after wasted spells at Maroons and KCCA respectively.

While their natural ability is not in doubt, the pair has an uncanny ability to go missing in games.

But with Ayala staying for a second season he should coax more consistency from them in a team also expected to maintain their attractive short passing style.

“We always produce good players who attract bigger clubs and for the club to survive we unfortunately have to sell them.

But for the time they are still with us we should be able to compete for the top four positions,” Ayala predicted in a reflection of his self-assurance.

Bashir Asiku is another player with something to prove after failing to meet the demands at Vipers and should help shore up a defensive set up consisting of Paul Willa, Apollo Kagogwe, Ambrose Arinda, George Kaddu and Alex Komakech.

Profile

Full name: Wakiso Giants Football Club

Nickname(s): Purple Sharks

Founded: 2009

Ground: Wakisha Stadium, Wakiso

Chairman: Lule Hassan

CEO: Sula Kamoga

Coach: John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda

PRO: Ismael Kiyonga



Website: www.wakisogiantsfc.com

