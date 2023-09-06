SEASON PREVIEW: Mutono to steer Gaddafi’s rebuild

Gaddafi shot into the local football scene with pomp and splendour as they whizzed through the lower divisions to earn promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

They arrived on the big stage with aplomb inside the Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja with an aim of turning into a new firebrand in Ugandan football.

The Soldier Boys, as they’re commonly known, battled to stay afloat in their first season and beat the odds by nine points, finishing in the top eight.

Sponsorship hiccup

The club president, Lt. Edrine Ochieng, courted sponsorship from Modern Group of companies in a multi-million deal that never matured last season. The prospects of a mega sponsorship saw the ambitious Ochieng rope in 2020/21 Uganda Premier League winning coach Wasswa Bossa and a host of players from the double-winning Express team.

The players included Charles Musiige, Sadiq Ssekyembe, Yaya Mahad, Latif Kiyemba, Godfrey Lwesibawa, John Byamukama and Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

The other marquee signings were Simon Sserunkuma, Shafiq Bakaki, Dan Bilikwalira and striker Johnson Odong.

The deal never materialized after Fufa turned down requests to change the name fully or partly to suit the sponsor.

Modern pulled the plug on further talks, leaving the club with a heavy burden to fulfill their contractual terms with their new signings.

Some players including Lwesibawa and Bakaki left during the season, while the rest have since departed the club. Bbosa has also left the club to Mbarara City as he moved with key defender Bakali Magumda and midfielder Yunus Sibiira.

Rebuild

The lessons from that fallout have forced the owner Ochieng to rethink the club’s strategy and shift focus to grooming youngsters as he reservices the conveyor belt.

“We’re looking at a younger coach who will work on our development programme because we want to put focus on our junior players and groom them for about two years,” Ochieng explained after parting ways with Bbosa.

Gaddafi has replaced Bbosa with former Kyetume and Tooro United coach David Mutono.

“When you look at the team, you’ll see a lot of young faces in there, meaning that we are starting to rebuild. I have not brought any player who you can call ‘my players’ because I don’t like recycling; we’re going to work with the players, especially those who have come through the junior team and inculcate our culture in them,” Mutono said after a 1-all draw against Nec at the Gaddafi Arena.

The coach is expected to build on the team’s long-serving cardes like Steven Munguchi, Amos Kirya, Ronald Bithum and Uganda Hippos goalkeeper Kenneth Magada.

Mutono has largely been a 'quick-fix fit' at Kyetume and Tooro United with short stints but will now wade his feet into the deep waters in his first serious project.

Returning home

Fufa has boosted the club’s fortunes by sanctioning their return to the Gaddafi Arena after spending a season at the Kakindu Stadium.

Their sojourn in Kakindu was somewhat positive as they lost only one game (against KCCA), winning five and drawing eight. Gaddafi collected 25 of their 37 points at their arena in their debut season.

“The fans provide an electric atmosphere inside the arena and I believe with their support, we can make this place a fortress and very uncomfortable for any team that comes visiting,” Mutono believes.

PROFILE

Name – Gaddafi Football Club

Nickname – The Soldier Boys

Founded – 2012

Stadium – Gaddafi Arena

President – Lt. Edrine Ochieng

Captain – Ronald Bithum

Coach – David Mutono

CEO - Fahad Lumu