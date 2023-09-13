SEASON PREVIEW: Neiva's future decisive in Vipers' title retention pursuit

Any coach in charge of Vipers' hot seat must not unpack his travel bag because he might be on the next flight just the next day.

Brazilian Leonard Neiva's job security at the Venoms is under its most severe duress just months after he was unveiled amidst pomp in July.

A less inspiring ouster from the Caf Champions League at the preliminary stage at the hands of Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy coupled with the Fufa Super Eight quarterfinals ejection by eventual kings Bul have club president Lawrence Mulindwa reportedly contemplating an axe swing.

Interestingly, Alex Isabirye who was sidelined immediately after he delivered the elusive league and cup double last season is reported to be the man to take over, if the inevitable happens soon.

With seemingly deep pockets, the Venoms went for a jugular early in the transfer season by overlooking their newly found love for the DR Congo player market by bringing in Mauritania forward Mohamed Salem Ekbad, Ghanaian Fumador Asiwome, and Brazilians Gian Carlo Rodriguez and Luiz Otavio Santos aka Tinga.

These were joined by Ugandans Grant Masiko, David Bagoole, Paul Mbowa and Richard Matovu to bolster the team's seventh title quest.

A couple of St Mary's SSS Kitende academy graduates also joined the senior team to continue the long-standing feeder tradition between school and the club.

Rodriguez bombshell

Colossus forward Rodriguez was unveiled amidst glitter, banter and stern scrutiny as many doubted his potential.

He asserted his authority on the team by unleashing a belter of a freekick against Maroons (in a Fufa Super Eight classification match) at the St Mary's Stadium Kitende but soon the cracks in his armour were laid bare in the first leg tie against Galaxy in Gaborone.

Rodriguez had nothing Samba about him, with an ugly first touch, was robotic and snail-paced which ultimately attracted him enormous ridicule which put the club's scouting team on the spot.

After being left out in the cold in the return leg, the Brazilian scathingly threw in the towel and left the club despite having reportedly signed a two-year contract.

Though he veiled his exact reason for his exit, Rodriguez hit at the syndrome that has perpetually failed the Vipers foreign legion project - divisions in the dressing room and administration feebleness.

Before him, Congolese Olivier Osomba, Garcia Mpongo Mbombo and Serge Robert Mwenge had left Kitende whining about the same and painted a picture that Vipers' desire to expand its wings on the continent is still a pipe dream - a boon and bane to say the least.

The departures of Ugandans Dissan Galiwango, Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye, Ibrahim Orit, Musa Ssali, Bashir Asiku, Najib Yiga, Karim Ndugwa must have been intended to offer the underperforming players like Karim Watambala, Rogers Torach, Martin Kizza, Marvin Youngman and Cromwell Rwothomio breathe space and last warning.

Mulindwa effect

On record, Mulindwa has confessed that he is obsessed with winning trophies and will break a leg to achieve that.

That enthusiasm has made the Venoms the national model club of late - winning the last three league titles in five years.

Now SC Villa, KCCA, URA and Bul have reloaded their squads ready to dig in their heels to dethrone Vipers. Though the Ugandan transfer season closes on September 21, don't rule out Mulindwa invading the market for more ammunition.

Already there is talk of ensuring free agent playmaker Allan Okello who has just parted ways with Algerian side Paradou and with the powers of Yunus Sentamu, Murushid Juuko, Siraje Ssentamu and Livingsto Mulondo waning due to injuries, never say never.

Vipers crawled to the title on the last day of the season after the Jogoos blew their chance against URA and earlier to fans' hooliganism, but a decent start should be imperative to a genuine title chance this time around.

Like new league entrants NEC and 13-time league winners KCCA, Vipers have been granted the chance to host all their 15 home matches under the floodlights which should give them an added advantage.

A trip to Jinja to face David Mutono's Gaddafi at the Gaddafi Arena will open up Vipers campaign before they host Livingstone Mbabazi's Arua Hill at Kitende.

All said, the experience and squad depth, married with the technical know-how ultimately make the Venoms the outright title contenders for the upteenth time.

Vipers profile