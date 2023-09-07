SEASON PREVIEW: Odoch rules out Express title chances

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since Express defied the odds to win their seventh StarTimes Uganda Premier League title in 2021.

Winning coach Wasswa Bbosa was acrimoniously axed at the start the following year - on Valentines Day to be particular - and replaced by his deputy James Odoch - and not even the Kagame Cecafa Cup monumental triumph could save him.

Club chairman Kiryowa Kiryoka passed on his duties to his younger brother Ssuubi Kiwanuka, then CEO Isaac Mwesigwa was chopped for Ashraf Miiro and most notable and experienced players have since pressed the exit button from Wankulukuku.

Put succinctly, Odoch is building from scratch in his second season in charge after leading the Red Eagles, by their standards, to an embarrassing 10th place finish last term with 34 points from 28 matches.

Founded in 1957, and arguably one of the oldest and most successful clubs in the country, Express has carved out a plausible reputation as perennial title contenders, only this time that looks more like a pipe dream.

"We are not targeting winning the league title this season because of the material (players) and the prevailing situation (of uncertainty) at the club. I want us to make the top four finish this term because I plan to build the team around many youngsters from the junior team." Odoch told Daily Monitor.

In recent times, Express transfer recruitment drive has been driven by a period of granting burgeoning talent trials to prove themselves and most times waiting to scoop players discarded at big clubs to join Wankulukuku and try to regain their footing.

This time, Odoch has raked around for a couple of experienced campaigners to guide his young brood gel into a competent team and in has come striker Seif Batte, forward Isaac Waigona, midfielders Alpha Ssali, Andrew Kawooya and Stuart Mutebi to that effect.

"We started season preparations a little bit late but we shall be ready by the time we play Mbarara City (September 23). It would have been dangerous had the KCCA first match not been postponed because they are undertaking Caf Confederation Cup duty," Odoch revealed.

Kayiwa contract mystery

The Red Eagles have lost vastly experienced players like Enock Ssebagala, Joseph Akandwanaho, Ivan Mayanja, Dennis Otim, Anwara Ntege and Dan Shabena over a reported contract standoff at Wankulukuku.

To add salt to the injury, their skipper and protagonist Allan Kayiwa, who topped the league scoring charts with 13 goals last season, is currently engulfed in a contract malaise that promises to push him out of the club.

"Already we have injuries to new arrivals Batte and Waigona yet we can't rely on youngster Ssali (teenage forward from Proline) so losing Kayiwa at this moment would be suicidal. I pray that the ongoing contract ends well and he rejoins us to boost our team," Odoch stressed.

Scoring goals was the Red Eagles' major affliction last term with set piece specialist Kayiwa contributing almost half of their 31 season tally.

Yet again, the Express defence looked wobbly whilst leaking in 35 goals and never ever measured up in any crucial matches against the league big boys, a big concern Odoch seems to be aware of.

Eyes on Ssali

In signing Ssali, a former national Under-17 and Under-20 forward who is a son to renowned artiste Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool and a grandson of KCCA and Uganda Cranes legendary coach and administrator Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, Express got a double edge sword.

He might explode into a reliable attacking gem but can also dim due to the overwhelming media scrutiny and burden of expectations that greeted his arrival.

"We played a friendly game against UPDF and he scored and assisted the other goal which gives me hope that he can solve part of our scoring dilemma. He doesn't need a lot of pressure around him to prosper but I can assure you he is one to watch out for." Odoch said.

Insiders assert, it might take a while before Express regain the composure, bite and aggression of yersteryears that made them 'Mukwano gw'abangi' looosely translated as friends of many.

From a closer look, Odoch's babies may be still far from their VEK (SC Villa, Express,KCCA) traditional rivals that are also labouring to stop the Vipers' steamroller, and not yet anywhere near resurgent Bul, URA and Arua Hill.

Express FC profile

Founded:1957

Home Ground: Wankulukuku Stadium

Chairman: Ssuubi Kiwanuka

Nickname: Red Eagles

Coach: James Odoch

Last season finish: 10th