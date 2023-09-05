SEASON PREVIEW: Returning Mbarara seek to milk Bbosa’s experience

Mbarara City’s five year stay in the topflight league was brought to halt when they were relegated at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

After making an immediate return to the topflight league, the club is now seeking to right the wrongs from their previous stay as they gear up for the new season.

The most notable change has been that of the acquisition of experienced coach Wasswa Bbosa who replaced Sadiq Ssempigi in July.

A winner of the league with Express in 2021, Bbosa spent last season at Gaddafi where the club finished in a disappointing 11th place on the 15-team table standings.

“From his vast experience in the league, we felt like he was the right person within our financial means to help us attain our top eight finish for this season.

The team then had more over the hill players which isn't the case now. Most of them had been with the team in its first UPL season way back in 2017 so we needed to refresh things up,” club chief executive officer Ronald Akankwasa explained.

And Bbosa is already optimistic of making a mark at his new club and made a cocky prediction about where his team will finish at the end of the season.

“The players I have found at the club and the additions we have made means we should be able to compete,” asserted Bbosa in an interview with Daily Monitor this week.

“The owner tasked me with keeping the club in the top division but personally I usually set my own targets. If all factors remain constant like it is at the moment then we should be able to have a good season. From the team that we have we can achieve a top six finish,” Bbosa predicted.

A sizable number of players with topflight league experience and who were retained for the Big League campaign remain at the club most notably Henry Kitegenyi.

The striker scored a joint league high 22 goals and was named Big League MVP last season showing progress from his time at Vipers.

He should be complemented by former Bright Stars duo Kisitu Jamir Nvule and Jungu Methodious who also featured in the Big last season.

Like is often the case at his previous work stations, Bbosa will be reunited with a number of players in Mbarara with left footed winger Joseph Akwandanaho having worked with him at Express being joined by Yunus Sibira, Magumba Bakali who were under his tutelage at Gaddafi.

The others include Richard Wandyaka and Bbosa will be looking to get the best out winger Pius kaggwa whose career seems to have stalled from his time at Wakiso Giants and UPDF.

A shadow is however still hovering over the club about where they will host games next season with the league indicating the club will host their games in Bombo rather than Kakyeka a decision Akankwasa believes will change in the next few days.

During the licensing period we were asked if we had an alternative ground in case Kakyeka does not meet the licensing requirements. So for issues of appearing on the fixture, we had to get an alternative ground. Ever since then Kaykeka has been worked on and we had an inspection last Friday and are hoping for the best outcome,” Akankwasa noted.

Daily MonitoK understands the licensing committee has issues with the playing surface which often floods during the wet season and sanitary standards at the ground.

Full name: Mbarara City Football Club

Nickname(s): Ankole Lions

Founded: 2010; 13 years ago (as Citizens FC)

Ground: Bombo/ Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

President: Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama

CEO: Ronald Akankwasa Mushabe