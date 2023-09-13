SEASON PREVIEW: Traguil expected to challenge for titles

New KCCA Portuguese coach, Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil, should count himself a lucky man, for he is arriving at the most stable of the rarely stable big five.

Indeed, as they approach the 2023/24 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season, KCCA will be confident that they have prepared adequately for the task at hand.

They got in their new man early after Jackson Mayanja’s interim spell ended at the close of June following Morley Byekwaso’s resignation earlier.

It’s his own team

As a result, Traguil has had ample time to study his surroundings at Lugogo, understand the structures from the junior side all the way up, and most importantly, sanction his own signings.

Actually, when KCCA start their new season on the continent against Libyan side Abu Salem on Sept 17, and thereafter in the domestic league, Traguil and his team will have had some credible mileage in their legs to signal some direction.

Having done their transfer business well in time, Traguil, 42, has had an opportunity to try things here and there with his team, getting a better idea of what to expect this term.

Credible tests

KCCA have had a series of friendlies including against Kenya’s Kakamega Homeboyz, who - like the Ugandans - are also in the Caf Confederation Cup. KCCA won that one 2-0.

After that, KCCA beat Wakiso Giants 2-0 in the Fufa Super 8, then lost 2-1 to URA in the semifinals before edging crosstown rivals, SC Villa, in a five-goal thriller to finish third.

As they close in on their first leg of the Confederation Cup, the Lugogo side have continued to test themselves, losing 2-1 to Maroons and drawing goalless with UPDF in Bombo.

Clear targets

Traguil knows how to say the right things, and KCCA fans will have listened to and watched him since his arrival in the off-season and loved his tonal variations.

“The most important thing is to prepare the players for what is coming,” said Traguil, “that is trying to get to the group stage of Caf Confederation Cup, winning the league - at all costs, and winning the FA Cup (Uganda Cup).

“Those are things we should be prepared for. Those ones are crucial, especially winning the league. That is the main target of all.”

To achieve the stated objectives, Traguil has added a cross-continental fusion of personnel to the existing players that he decided to keep at Lugogo.

International cuisine

He will hope that a mix of Brazilians, Angolans and Congolese with his best available crop of Ugandans, led by new captain Julius Poloto, will deliver across all fronts.

This is also a season for Congolese import Tshisungu Kankonde to repay the faith of the coach retaining him despite dismal returns so far.

The KCCA faithful will also hope international arrivals Aires Emilson Gonzaga Zeca, Eufranio Carlos Da Silva Cungulo Gui, Joao Esteves Cardoso Gabriel and Michael Silva De Morais Vinicius among others add the much needed edge.

With several youngsters experiencing top flight football already including Saidi Mayanja, skipper Poloto, Herbert Achai, and Kiza Arafat Usama, KCCA are well equipped to challenge for silverware again.

And after several seasons of trying, striker Muhammad Shaban must also step up now, especially with Rogers Mato, one of KCCA’s most impressive players last season, moving on.

Peter Magambo, Ashraf Mugume, Moses Waiswa Ndhondi and Fillbert Obenchan among others provide Traguil with the much-needed Lugogo backbone to build his project on.

And with the upheaval and uncertainty at champions Vipers, the two teams that start the season as favourites, KCCA’s seeming stability might just prove enough to knock the Venoms off their perch.

Club profile

Name: Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC)

Nickname: Kasasiro Boys

Founded: 1963

Home ground: MTN Omondi Stadium

Head coach: Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil

Captain: Julius Poloto

League titles: 13

Uganda Cup titles: 10

Cecafa titles: Two

Last league title: 2019

Last season: 2nd

