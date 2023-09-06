SEASON PREVIEW: UPDF reload guns to fight routine relegation scare

It has almost become a ritual for UPDF to playfully flirt with the red zone in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

A clear line has now been drawn in the sand by the army side for that damning trend to come to a grand halt and that tentatively begins this season with Pius Ngabo on the wheels after Brian Ssenyondo's departure to Kitara.

Just last season the Soldier boys survived by the skin of their teeth after only outperforming relegated Onduparaka and Blacks Power with 27 points from 28 matches in 13th position on the table.

A season before under Ssenyondo, they had laboured to a tenth place finish on the table with 37 points from 30 matches - another close shave moment.

"UPDF has been fighting relegation in the last four seasons. My immediate target on the job this season is to fight for safety by collecting points early. We want to establish sustainability and take the club to respectable positions on the table," Ngabo revealed.

Ngabo who?

Interestingly, the UPDF role offers Ngabo his first head coach task and he is ready to create a hallmark.



"This is my first opportunity to be head coach and I'm extremely happy. I know it comes with challenges and more demands but my biggest focus now is looking at what is ahead of me not to tremble at the prospect of failing," he said in a determined tone.

Prior to joining the Bombo side, Ngabo worked as John 'Ayala' Luyinda’s deputy at Wakiso Giants, worked under Wasswa Bbosa at Express, was Abdallah Mubiru’s auxiliary at Police, and coached at institutional teams - St Andrews Gombe and International University of East Africa (IUEA) in the University Football League.

"Having worked with Luyinda and Mubiru that preach free-flowing and attack-minded football philosophies, fans expect me to instill the same at UPDF and I can give them an assurance on that and accompany it with victory," he pledged.

His predecessor Ssenyondo had tried to fashion UPDF into an ease-on-the-eye side but unfortunately couldn't marry it with winning.

UPDF have maintained a couple of players that saved them from the jaws of death like Hussein Zzinda, Ezekiel Katende, Bernard Muwanga, Aggrey Kirya, Moses Kigundu, Douglas Oyirwoth, Djibril Nsimbe, Moses Kimuli, Rogers Adriko and Farid Ochom for continuity.

New faces

The 1971 and 1972 league winners have discarded Ibrahim Wamannah, Ibrahim Magandazi, Donato Okello, Samson Kasozi, Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Abasi Kyeyune, Simon Mukisa, Rogers Mugisha and Shafiq Magogo as they launch another unyielding offensive on the league season.

The deperture of striker Ahimbisibwe and defensive Wamannah (both to URA) plus midfielder Okello to Kitara will hurt UPDF most for they often dragged the team from dark moments and offered leadership on and off the field.

"We have blended the youthful and experienced players to increase competition in the team. That said, the truth remains that we lost the backbone of the team but the new recruits give us hope, " Ngabo stressed.

In has come Robert Eseru, Bright Vuni, Yusuf Wasswa, Sugai Karisa, Reagan Kasumba, Bashir Kabuye, Derrick Kaija, Sam Kintu and Edward Kawooya to bolster the team's ambitious dreams that may include a shot at the Stanbic Uganda Cup that they last hoisted aloft in 2011 under Fred Kajoba.

Striker Eseru and defender Vuni have returned to Bombo from Arua Hill and will join hands with returning goalkeeper and skipper Muwanga to offer UPDF the required experience at the big stage.

The Soldiers open up their league account against URA at Bombo Barracks before visiting new entrants Kitara (at Masindi Stadium) and NEC (at MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo).



Club profile

Founded: 1968



Home Ground: Bombo Barracks



Chairman: Col Jil Ssemanda



Nickname: The Lion Army



Coach: Pius Ngabo



Titles: League 1971, 1972, Uganda Cup 1971, 2011

Players out: Ibrahim Wamannah, Ibrahim Magandazi, Donato Okello, Samson Kasozi, Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Abasi Kyeyune, Simon Mukisa, Rogers Mugisha and Shafiq Magogo