SEASON PREVIEW: Villa will try push for UPL title again

Jackson Magera, who has since returned to KCCA, and his then-assistant Ibrahim Kirya, could not have started last season at SC Villa better.

Very few, if any, expected them and their largely inexperienced team to mount any title challenge.

If only they avoided relegation skirmishes that had characterised Villa seasons of recent years, they would be good.

Inspiring charge

But what did forward Charles Bbaale-inspired Villa instead do? They put up an almighty string of 1-0 wins stretching to over 10, with Kenneth Ssemakula and Gift Fred ensuring security at the back, to firmly threaten a Vipers-KCCA hegemony.

If Vipers and KCCA wished the scare would go away, it didn’t. Villa reached the final day of the season topping the table and had they beaten URA at Wankulukuku on that fateful day, the coup would have been complete.

However, that element of surprise may not be enjoyed by the Jogoos and their new head coach, Serbian Dusan Stojanovic, and his assistant, Morley Byekwaso, this season. Opponents will plan accordingly.

Next level

Villa management also reasoned that while Magera and Kirya did their best last season, the club needed a more knowledgeable coach with international experience to move them to the next level.

On top of managing in Eastern Europe at FK Rad, FK Vojvodina, FK Crvena zvezda, FC Krasnodar, FK Cukaricki and OFK Beograd, Stojanovic has also been assistant to Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic at the Zambian national team and Egyptian side Zamalek.

The 37-year-old is hoping to use his experience across board to turn Villa’s fortunes for better, and it is unlikely the Jogoos will settle for anything less than last season’s surprise run. Actually, they will want more.

“I know Villa have long glory days and a tradition of winning,” said Stojanovic ahead of the 2023/24 season, “and their fans are thirsty for new success.

“We know the weight of our jersey and badge, and we need to figure out how to handle the pressure.

“The past coaches (Magera and Kirya) did a good job but were unlucky (not to win the league title on the last day)," he added.

“We need to upgrade and recognise that and we want to keep the ongoing process up.

“I have an obligation to continue on that path which brought a lot of joy to the Villa family.

“I hope we will have more reasons to be happy then. I'm not a person who wants to talk a lot but I think that our work will speak for us with hard work.”

Formidable squad

In former captain Gift Fred and Players Player of last Season, Bbaale, who was second top scorer with 12 goals, Stojanovic lost quite a lot- with the pair joining Yanga in Tanzania and Rwanda’s Rayon Sports respectively.

Their most talented youngster, Travis Mutyaba, is also AWOL and recent Villa matches suggest he might not be part of the plans this season. At least for now!

However, the Serb and his technical staff have still done quite well in the off-season transfer business.

On top of acquiring some of the best promising players, the club has managed to retain most of the influential stars from last season.

Defensive stalwart Kenneth Ssemakula - now the new club captain, industrious and creative forces in Umar Lutalo, David Owor, Ivan Bogere and Ivan Sserubiri among others have all stayed put.

Stojanovic has boosted the side by welcoming back from Egypt old boy Gavin Kizito to ensure Gift void is not felt.

He has also brought in newly promoted side, NEC’s star goalkeeper Braddy Jeans Wokorach, Elvis Ngonde from Gaddafi, Busoga United’s Peter Onzima and potential Bbaale’s replacement Charles Lwanga, who returns from KCCA.

With the available personnel and patience from fans, Villa have it in themselves to push KCCA and Vipers again, and if the aforementioned pair are not serious, the Jogoos could displace one of them in the top two.

Club profile

Name: Sports Club Villa (SC Villa)

Nickname: Jogoos

Founded: 1975

Home ground: Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku (hired/shared)

Club president: Omar Mandela

Club CEO: William Nkemba

Head coach: Dusan Stojanovic

Captain: Kenneth Ssemakula

League titles: 16

Uganda Cup titles: Nine

Cecafa titles: Three

Last league title: 2004

Last season: Third

Projected finish: Third

New players in: Braddy Jeans Wokorach (NEC), Elvis Ngonde (Gaddafi), Gavin Kizito (free agent), Hakim Kiwanuka (pending confirmation), Norman Angufindru (Onduparaka), Abas Kyeyune (UPDF), Simon Mukisa (UPDF), Peter Onzima (Busoga United), Charles Lwanga (free agent), Diego Ssemugera (Police), Junior Numanya (Jogoo Young), Denis Ojara (Onduparaka), Charles Batibwa (Kiyinda Boys)

Retained players: Meddie Kibirige, Kenneth Ssemakula, Umar Lutalo, Hamza Mulambuzi, Ronald Ssekiganda, Hakim Mutebi, Joseph Kafumbe, Arnold Odong, Edward Masembe, David Owor, Ivan Bogere, Ivan Sserubiri, Aslam Ssemakula, Tony Atukunda, Rogers Kiwanuka, Davis Ssekajja, Patrick Kakande