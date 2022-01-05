Security fears loom over Africa's football fiesta

The Afcon trophy. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Security forces in the west are on high alert after armed groups sent threatening messages to teams in Group F, gathering Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia.

After overcoming fears of postponement because of the Covid pandemic, the Africa Cup of Nations now faces its next big worry: security.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.