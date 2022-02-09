Senegal awards $87,000 cash, land to Cup of Nations-winning squad

Senegal's President Macky Sall (L) decorates Senegal's forward Sadio Mane (C) during the decoration ceremony near the Palace of the Republic in Dakar on February 8, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In a ceremony in the presidential palace in the capital Dakar, he also appointed team members to the West African country's prestigious Order of the Lion, as thousands of fans cheered outside the gates.

Senegal's President Macky Sall awarded the national football team cash prizes and plots of land on Tuesday, AFP reporters said, following the squad's weekend victory in the African Cup of Nations.

