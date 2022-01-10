Senegal face Covid puzzle as thirst burns Ghana, Morocco

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has eluded Ghana’s Black Stars several times. They are actually the competition’s unluckiest team after losing five finals.

Yet Ghana are four-time winners but they last lifted the coveted trophy in 1982. Now 40 years later after the delight in Libya, the Black Stars are in Cameroon looking to end that drought.

Iconic generation fading

Their iconic generation comprising the likes of Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and the Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan is fading into retirement without any significant silverware.

A part of it won the 2020 Fifa U20 World Cup in Egypt, a triumph sandwiched by three successive appearances at the Fifa World Cup in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

But at the Afcon, they fashioned six straight semi-finals between 2008 and 2017, and they lost the 2010 and 2015 finals to Egypt and Ivory Coast.

Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac was in charge of the Black Stars 12 years ago and he is keen on taking one step ahead.

Real thirst for Afcon

Rajevac opens his quest with a tough Group C test tonight at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé against Morocco, another bigwig thirsty for silverware.

The Atlas Lions defended their African Nations Championship title in Cameroon a year ago but in the Afcon, they only have the 1976 crown and also lost to hosts Tunisia in the 2004 final.

Both Ghana and Morocco suffered last-16 penalty shootout exits at the recent edition three years ago and whereas they are fancied in Group C, the winner here will likely top it.

Solid Morocco defence

Coach Vahid Halilhodzic is provoked by Morocco’s long Afcon trophy-less spell but he will be buoyed by his side’s form which conceded just four goals in their 16 games last year.

And the side which comprises formidable players like Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss and Youssef En-Nesyri has now won nine matches in a row.

Despite losing 3-0 to Algeria in their last friendly in Qatar five days ago, Ghana has won five of the last nine meetings against the north Africans and Rajevac has Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso and Jordan Ayew to make the Stars shine.

Whereas Morocco and Ghana face a long drought, Senegal are strangely still in hunt for their first Afcon title.

Teranga Lions’ bid

Like in 2002, coach Aliou Cisse’s side were runners-up in 2019 but the profiles of his squad have only bettered across the different top leagues in Europe.

With Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, Crystal Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyate and PSG duo of Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo, Senegal have been branded as tournament favourites.

But ahead of their Group B opener against Zimbabwe at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam, the Lions of Teranga are battling with Covid-19 cases with Mendy and five others including Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly isolating.

Seny Dieng will start in goal against a Zimbabwe, making a third straight Afcon appearance.