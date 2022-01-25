Senegal must raise the bar

Senegal is yet to come to its full potential at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon at least going by their standards.

The 2019 runners-up arrived in Cameroon as one of the tournament favourites but Aliou Cisse’s men have not been exceptional.

They scraped through Group B by winning just once and getting two draws for five points. The 1-0 win over Zimbabwe needed a 97th minute penalty from Sadio Mane to beat Zimbabwe.

Now Cisse’s side may be the only team yet to concede a goal in Cameroon but they must raise the bar in front of goal.

The Lions of Teranga have scored just once in 270 minutes and they must definitely improve when they face Cape Verde in the last 16 encounter at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam today.

Cape Verde, on the other hand, finished third in Group A with four points after scoring twice and letting in as many.

Blue Sharks aim for Senegal scalp

With Senegal yet to hit its best, the Blue Sharks are eyeing a second quarterfinal appearance after 2013 in South Africa and coach Pedro Leitão Brito is hoping to weave the magic at the bench.

And the knockout stages are unforgiving. On Sunday, 10-man Gabon fought hard but couldn’t stop Burkina Faso via penalties yet three-time winners Nigeria had been incredible in the group stages but were humbled 1-0 by Tunisia.

Senegal have never won the Afcon and that should be motivation enough for Mane and his counterparts to up the ante. Cisse will do without Cheikhou Kouyate, who will serve a one-match suspension after being booked twice.

Edouard Mendy is expected to start in goal again with Bouna Sarr, Koulibaly, Diallo and Saliou Cisse at the back while Mane will seek support from Keita Balde and Boulaye Dia.

In Yaounde, Morocco are favourites for the last eight when they meet Malawi.

TODAY | ROUND OF 16

Senegal vs. Cape Verde 7pm